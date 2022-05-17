Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of WEALTH EFFECTS LLC

WEALTH EFFECTS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 204 stocks valued at a total of $214,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(8.80%), AVDL(7.59%), and AMZN(4.46%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WEALTH EFFECTS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 181,121-share investment in NAS:INDI. Previously, the stock had a 0.9% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.22 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Indie Semiconductor Inc traded for a price of $6.85 per share and a market cap of $801,082,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Indie Semiconductor Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4.75 and a price-sales ratio of 15.12.

The guru sold out of their 43,827-share investment in NYSE:OGN. Previously, the stock had a 0.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.21 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Organon & Co traded for a price of $35.43 per share and a market cap of $8,986,365,000. The stock has returned 9.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Organon & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 6.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.41 and a price-sales ratio of 1.41.

The guru sold out of their 3,595-share investment in NYSE:AWK. Previously, the stock had a 0.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $158.37 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, American Water Works Co Inc traded for a price of $145.97 per share and a market cap of $26,530,526,000. The stock has returned -2.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Water Works Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-book ratio of 3.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.59 and a price-sales ratio of 6.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, WEALTH EFFECTS LLC bought 9,755 shares of NYSE:DOCN for a total holding of 13,743. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.31.

On 05/17/2022, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc traded for a price of $36.66 per share and a market cap of $3,888,178,000. The stock has returned -1.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 9.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 58.99 and a price-sales ratio of 8.52.

During the quarter, WEALTH EFFECTS LLC bought 23,971 shares of NAS:QYLD for a total holding of 91,480. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.1.

On 05/17/2022, Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF traded for a price of $18.48 per share and a market cap of $6,852,414,000. The stock has returned -4.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a price-book ratio of 7.54.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

