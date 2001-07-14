Better Together: TELUS International Campaign Launches to Help Brands Find the Right Partner to Implement, Enhance and Scale Digital CX Services and Programs

TELUS+International (NYSE and TSX: TIXT), a digital customer experience (CX) innovator that designs, builds and delivers next-generation solutions for global and disruptive brands, today launched its Better+Together campaign to help companies select the right partner to implement, enhance and scale all aspects of their digital customer experience, AI data solutions, content moderation and managed cloud services.

According to a Pulse+survey of 100 enterprise technology executives, conducted in partnership with TELUS International, the majority (89%) of these tech executives consider CX to be a moderate or high priority at their organization, and 84% said they plan to work with an external provider in some capacity to achieve their companies’ customer experience objectives in 2022. Tech executives ranked innovation (28%), experience (26%) and end-to-end solutions (19%) as the top three most important qualities when evaluating a digital CX provider.

“Brands that are experiencing growth and quickly scaling their business, whether in size or scope, expanding geographically, or launching a new digital channel, often reach a point at which they need to seek external expertise to sustain a high level of customer experience, and finding the right partner to help is key to success,” said Maria Pardee, chief commercial officer, TELUS International.

Better Together: What to look for in a CX partner

Asbusinesses rapidly scale and expand in scope, it can quickly become evident they need additional support to be able to simultaneously maintain a high level of customer experience. But, the qualities required of a knowledgeable digital CX provider might not be so obvious.

TELUS International’s Better Together campaign features a series of four sponsored IDC Info Snapshots with insights and criteria to help brands select a CX provider to meet their needs today and tomorrow, across the areas of digital customer experience, AI data solutions, content moderation and managed cloud services. Investing the time upfront to understand both current and future-looking criteria to consider when selecting a CX partner will pay dividends and ensure a brand protects its most valuable asset: its customer relationships.

“The benefits of working with the right CX provider can be truly transformational,” continued Pardee. “First and foremost, brands have the opportunity to shift their internal resources back to their core competencies such as designing new products and services, and R&D. That creative white space also comes from brands having the peace of mind from trusting their CX partner to stay in compliance with all customer data privacy regulations, which can vary by country and are constantly changing. Lastly, brands can be assured that not only are their current CX needs met, but that their future ones will be anticipated, as the right CX partner will also have the end-to-end capabilities and expertise to be able to scale and pivot with them as their customers’ behaviors and demands continue to evolve.”

Read the full findings in IDC%26rsquo%3Bs+four+Info+Snapshots+sponsored+by+TELUS+International+here.

About TELUS International

TELUS International (NYSE & TSX: TIXT) designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys, enabling them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes. TELUS International’s integrated solutions span digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, IT lifecycle including managed solutions, intelligent automation and end-to-end AI data solutions including computer vision capabilities, as well as omnichannel CX and trust and safety solutions including content moderation. Fueling all stages of company growth, TELUS International partners with brands across high growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and travel and hospitality.

TELUS International’s unique caring culture promotes diversity and inclusivity through its policies, team member resource groups and workshops, and equal employment opportunity hiring practices across the regions where it operates. Since 2007, the company has positively impacted the lives of more than one million citizens around the world, building stronger communities and helping those in need through large-scale volunteer events and charitable giving. Five TELUS International Community Boards have provided $4.7 million in funding to grassroots charitable organizations since 2011. Learn more at: telusinternational.com.

