Ryder Expands Last-Mile Delivery Network with New Hubs in Key Footholds Nashville and Boise

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply+chain, dedicated+transportation, and fleet+management solutions, announces the further expansion of Ryder Last Mile, its customizable, multi-tiered delivery solution for big-and-bulky goods. With new distribution centers in the Nashville, Tennessee and Boise, Idaho areas—two of the top 20 fastest growing metropolitan areas in the U.S.—Ryder addresses the growing need for last-mile delivery services for large appliances, furniture, exercise equipment, and more, as populations shift with the ability to work remotely.

Just outside of downtown Nashville, the new Ryder+Last+Mile multiclient warehouse located in Smyrna, Tennessee opened in February at 100,000 square feet with room to expand to accommodate customer growth as well as seasonal and market fluctuations. And earlier this month, just outside of Boise, Ryder opened a 70,000-square-foot multiclient facility in Caldwell, Idaho, also with room for expansion.

“We made the decision to invest in the Nashville and Boise markets for this latest expansion of our last-mile delivery network because it aligns with our broader strategy to continually position our customers closer to their end-consumers,” says Steve Sensing, president of supply chain solutions for Ryder. “With burgeoning populations and quick access to highway and rail networks, these two new markets increase speed-to-market, which is critical in today’s highly competitive environment and vital to our customers’ growth strategies.”

With more than 100 additional locations, the Ryder Last Mile network covers 95% of the U.S., including Puerto Rico and Hawaii, within a two-day timeframe.

The customizable delivery options include four tiers of service: Front Door; Over the Threshold; Room of Choice; and White-Glove Delivery, which includes assembly, hook-up, and installation.

And to enhance the Ryder Last Mile customer experience, Ryder continues to invest heavily in visibility technology such as RyderView%3Csup%3ETM%3C%2Fsup%3E, which enables consumers to schedule deliveries at their convenience and then easily track their orders in real-time. At the point of delivery, RyderView offers electronic proof of delivery and an option for customers to complete an automated survey.

