PropTech Investment Corporation II to Combine with Appreciate, Bringing Single Family Rental Marketplace & Management Platform, Renters Warehouse, to the Public Markets

Appreciate Facilitates Investment in the Massive and Highly Fragmented Single Family Rental Market

Estimated Post-Transaction Enterprise Value of $416 Million with up to an Additional $159 Million in Net Cash 1 to Fund Growth

to Fund Growth No Minimum Cash Condition and a Committed Equity Facility of $100 Million from CF Principal Investments LLC, an affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald

Appreciate Management and Existing Equity Holders Will Roll 96% to 100% of Their Existing Equity into Equity of the Combined Company, Subject to PTIC Trust Redemptions2

NEW YORK and MINNETONKA, Minn., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PropTech Investment Corporation II ( PTIC) (“PropTech II” or “PTIC”), a special purpose acquisition company targeting businesses in the real estate technology industry, and RW National Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Appreciate) (“Appreciate” or “the company”), the parent holding company of Renters Warehouse, a leading end-to-end Single Family Rental (“SFR”) marketplace and management platform, have entered into a definitive agreement which will result in Appreciate becoming a publicly listed company.

Upon closing of the transaction, PropTech II will be renamed Appreciate and will remain listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the new ticker symbol “SFR.”

Through its operating company, Renters Warehouse, Appreciate offers a full-service technology platform for investing in and owning SFR properties. The company provides a proprietary online marketplace and full-service brokerage teams in over 40 markets, allowing investors to execute with efficiency and confidence. Appreciate’s clients benefit from a SFR property management platform that addresses the full spectrum of investor needs, from resident placement and property management to analytics and reporting.

Appreciate Investment Highlights

Substantial Addressable Market: Appreciate competes in a U.S. total addressable market estimated at more than $145 billion, with powerful demographic and secular tailwinds. The space remains highly fragmented, with no marketplace platform achieving greater than 1% market share.

Appreciate competes in a U.S. total addressable market estimated at more than $145 billion, with powerful demographic and secular tailwinds. The space remains highly fragmented, with no marketplace platform achieving greater than 1% market share. End-to-End Marketplace Addresses Industry Gap: Appreciate’s proprietary, end-to-end SFR platform brings together both the marketplace and management segments of SFR that have traditionally been serviced independently. Appreciate helps a diversified customer base of both retail and institutional investors buy, lease, manage and sell SFR property, all in one place, creating a strong network effect and higher customer lifetime value.

Appreciate’s proprietary, end-to-end SFR platform brings together both the marketplace and management segments of SFR that have traditionally been serviced independently. Appreciate helps a diversified customer base of both retail and institutional investors buy, lease, manage and sell SFR property, all in one place, creating a strong network effect and higher customer lifetime value. Strong Unit Economics: The company has a highly scalable, recurring revenue model with an LTV/CAC 3 of over 13x which supports investment in growth. 65% of Appreciate’s revenue base is front-loaded 4 and realized in the first three months of a customer’s life on its platform.

The company has a highly scalable, recurring revenue model with an LTV/CAC of over 13x which supports investment in growth. 65% of Appreciate’s revenue base is front-loaded and realized in the first three months of a customer’s life on its platform. Demonstrable Growth Opportunities: Significant growth opportunities exist across all business segments, including marketing-driven growth with retail investors, geographic expansion, M&A, and new products and services including payments, insurance and mortgage referrals, and landlord and resident services.

Significant growth opportunities exist across all business segments, including marketing-driven growth with retail investors, geographic expansion, M&A, and new products and services including payments, insurance and mortgage referrals, and landlord and resident services. Experienced Management: Appreciate’s team includes leaders with deep SFR industry and operating expertise and accomplished track records of growing and scaling businesses.





“Single family rental represents an attractive investment opportunity and investment hedge, but the complexity of buying and owning a rental property has until now been a hurdle for many investors,” said Chris Laurence, CEO of Appreciate. “Our goal is to democratize SFR ownership by making the end-to-end process more seamless and closer to the experience of managing other types of investments. Combining with PropTech II and becoming a publicly listed company will enable us to scale our business with both retail and institutional investors and capitalize on the strong economic and demographic tailwinds in SFR.”

Kevin Ortner, President of Appreciate, added: “As a leader in the SFR industry for more than a decade, we have continually expanded the scope of our service offering. With the capital from our business combination with PTIC, we will be able to scale the breadth of our technology solutions, increase our share in existing markets and rapidly penetrate new geographies.”

Tom Hennessy, Chairman, co-CEO and President of PropTech II, commented: “SFR technology is one of our highest conviction investment themes at PropTech II. We believe that Appreciate, with its end-to-end solution, is the category winner in this massive but fragmented TAM. The company has an accomplished leadership team, a proven revenue model, and highly scalable unit economics. We are thrilled to partner with Appreciate and look forward to their public debut.”

Scott Honour, Chairman of Appreciate and Managing Partner of Northern Pacific Group, an Appreciate security holder, stated: “Combining Appreciate with PropTech II provides the company with the resources to accelerate its growth while allowing existing security holders to continue to participate in the ongoing upside. The PropTech II team are terrific collaborative partners, and we are excited about working together to write the next chapter in this vibrant industry.”

Transaction Terms & Financing

The combined company will have an estimated post-transaction enterprise value of $416 million, consisting of an estimated equity value of $575 million, $159 million in cash, and no debt, assuming no redemptions by PropTech II public stockholders. Cash proceeds raised will consist of PropTech II’s approximately $230 million of cash in trust (before redemptions) and a committed equity facility of $100 million (the “Committed Equity Facility”) from CF Principal Investments LLC, an affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., subject to certain conditions precedent.

With no minimum cash condition, the cash in the PTIC trust account and Cantor’s committed equity facility is anticipated to support the company’s growth capital needs for 2022 and 2023. The net proceeds raised from the transaction will be used to support Appreciate’s compelling growth strategy. Appreciate is projected to generate revenue and EBITDA of $113 million and $23 million, respectively, in 2023, exclusive of any accretive benefits from M&A activity made possible by this transaction.

Current Appreciate management, employees and existing shareholders will roll 96% to 100% of their existing equity holdings into equity of the combined company, subject to redemptions by PTIC public stockholders. Assuming no redemptions, existing Appreciate security holders will receive approximately 50% of the pro forma equity as part of the transaction. The business combination has been approved by the boards of directors of both Appreciate and PropTech II. The business combination is expected to close in the second half of 2022, subject to regulatory and stockholder approvals and other customary closing conditions.

For a summary of the material terms of the proposed transaction, as well as a supplemental investor presentation, please see the Current Report on Form 8-K filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Additional information about the proposed transaction will be described in PropTech II’s proxy statement (the “Proxy Statement”) relating to the business combination, which it will file with the SEC.

Advisors

Northland is acting as exclusive M&A advisor to PTIC. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is acting as exclusive capital markets advisor to PTIC. Kirkland & Ellis LLP is acting as counsel to PTIC. King & Spalding LLP is acting as counsel to CF Principal Investments LLC in connection with the Committed Equity Facility. Gateway Group is acting as investor relations and public relations to both PropTech II and Appreciate. Moelis & Co. is advisor to Appreciate. Winthrop & Weinstine, P.A. and Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP are acting as counsel to Appreciate.

Conference Call & Webcast Information

PropTech II and Appreciate management will host a conference call and webcast today to discuss the proposed transaction. The webcast will be accompanied by a detailed investor presentation. The presentation will also be available on appreciate.rent.

Date: Tuesday, May 17th, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern time

US Toll-free dial-in number: (866) 374-5140

International dial-in number: (404) 400-0571

Conference ID: 48619236#

The webcast will be broadcast live and available for replay after 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time here and via Appreciate’s website.

About PropTech Investment Corporation II

PropTech Investment Corporation II is a special purpose acquisition company with a proven value creation model focused on real estate technology. PTIC’s mission is to be a strategic growth partner for founders, management, employees and stockholders while adhering to PTIC’s core values of stewardship, transparency, integrity, and accountability. The PTIC team brings diverse experiences, skills and relationships to help companies grow. For more information, visit proptechinvestmentcorp.com.

About Appreciate

Appreciate, the parent holding company of Renters Warehouse, is a leading end-to-end Single Family Rental marketplace and management platform. The company offers a full-service platform for investing in and owning SFR properties, including a proprietary online marketplace and full-service brokerage teams in over 40 markets. For more information, visit appreciate.rent.

1 Assumes no redemptions of PTIC’s public stockholders.

2 Excluding Appreciate’s Senior Lender.

3 Based on fiscal year 2021 for retail property management customers. LTV based on 2021A gross margin of $8,246 per customer, assuming average fees, property value and customer life, and one Marketplace transaction during tenure of property; CAC based on 2021A average cost to acquire customers of $608 per customer.

4 For 2022E period. Front-Loaded revenue represents Marketplace and Placement revenue.