Guardforce AI to Offer New Bundled Robotic Disinfection Services in Response to COVID-19 Outbreak in Mainland China

NEW YORK, NY, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardforce AI Co., Limited (“Guardforce AI” or the “Company”) ( GFAI, Financial)( GFAIW, Financial), an integrated security solutions provider, announced today it has expanded its robotic disinfection services through new bundled offerings in response to the latest COVID-19 outbreak in China.

COVID-19 has increased the need for effective disinfection solutions within office buildings, schools, hospitals and more. However, labor and supply costs are often prohibitive. For this reason, Guardforce AI has bundled disinfectant solutions with its robot service as a unified subscription-based offering. Beyond the current capabilities of the Company’s T-series robots, which include built-in temperature screening and health code verification features, this new offering is expected to reduce labor costs through the use of robots for repetitive disinfection tasks, while providing cost savings through bulk pricing on supplies. This new service is being tested in Shenzhen, with additional cities to follow.

Terence Yap, Chairman of Guardforce AI, stated, “We continue to evolve our robotic ecosystem with a goal of providing our clients a one-stop-shop solution. Based on a recent report from ResearchAndMarkets.com , the global disinfection robot market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.1% from 2021 to 2028 and will reach $2.79 billion by 2028. Through our robots-as-as-service (RaaS) model, bundled with disinfectant supplies, we can provide our customers with a truly hassle-free and cost-effective solution. Following our pilot program in Shenzhen, we plan to promote this robotic disinfection solution in other regions across China and around the world.”

About Guardforce AI Co. Ltd.

Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. ( GFAI, Financial)( GFAIW, Financial) is a global integrated security solutions provider that is focused on developing robotic solutions and information security services that complement its well-established secured logistics business. With more than 40 years of professional experience, Guardforce AI is a trusted brand name that protects and transports high-value assets belonging to public and private sector organizations. Guardforce AI develops and provides innovative technologies and services that enhance safety and protection. For more information, visit www.guardforceai.com .

