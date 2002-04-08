Baozun Releases 2021 Sustainability Report

SHANGHAI, China, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baozun Inc. ( BZUN and HKEX: 9991) (“Baozun” or the “Company”), the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China, today announced the release of its 2021 annual sustainability report (the “Sustainability Report”), which highlights the Company’s efforts and accomplishments in environmental sustainability, social responsibility and corporate governance.



Mr. Vincent Qiu, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Baozun, commented, “As the leading brand e-commerce service provider, Baozun is committed to operating responsibly, accountably, and sustainably. This commitment, as highlighted in the Sustainability Report, is demonstrated through our focus on advancing key priorities including environmental protection, sustainable procurement, employee care, ethics and community involvement. I am proud of the Baozun family and our ongoing commitment to advance sustainable practices.”

"Today, we reached another milestone on our progressive environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) journey, and we are excited about establishing long-term environmental goals, targeting a 50% reduction in carbon emission by 2030 compared to a 2021 baseline, and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. With our ESG goals and business strategies aligned, I am confident that we will accelerate progress in seeking to promote innovation, advance sustainability of both our brand partners and ourselves, and create value for all stakeholders."

Key ESG achievements in 2021 include:

Received a rating of “A” (on a scale of AAA-CCC) in the MSCI ESG Ratings in September 2021, highlighted by a Privacy & Data Security segment score that is ranked in the global top 10%;

Integrated sustainable development concept into daily operations; set up a Sustainability Committee under the Board of Directors and established a comprehensive top-down governance structure;

Continued to promote a culture of ownership, initiative, integrity, collaboration and innovation to maintain and enhance strong corporate governance structure and ethical business conduct;

In 2021, overall employee satisfactory rate reached 88.5%, demonstrating a consecutive rise in the past five years;

Reinforced information securities and data privacy protection; carried out training sessions related to cybersecurity, information security and personal privacy protection for 9,286 person-times for full-time employees;

Promoted green procurement in brand e-commerce value chain to increase operational efficiency and reduce carbon footprint;

Adopted the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations to identify risks and opportunities related to climate change; and

Strategically setting carbon neutrality goals of achieving carbon emission (Scope I, II and III) reduction of 50% by 2030, compared to a 2021 baseline, and carbon neutrality (Scope I, II and III) by 2050.

For the full Baozun 2021 annual sustainability report, please visit: https://ir.baozun.com/sustainability-esg.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “targets,” “guidance,” “going forward,” “outlook” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including quotes from management in this announcement and statements about the Company’s strategies and goals, are or contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company’s operations and business prospects; the Company’s business and operating strategies and its ability to implement such strategies; the Company’s ability to develop and manage its operations and business; competition for, among other things, capital, technology and skilled personnel; the Company’s ability to control costs; the Company’s dividend policy; changes to regulatory and operating conditions in the industry and geographical markets in which the Company operates; and other risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Company’s announcements, notice or other documents published on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release and is based on assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable as of this date, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under the applicable law.

About Baozun Inc.

Baozun Inc. is the leader and a pioneer in the brand e-commerce service industry in China. Baozun empowers a broad and diverse range of brands to grow and succeed by leveraging its end-to-end e-commerce service capabilities, omni-channel coverage and technology-driven solutions. Its integrated one-stop solutions address all core aspects of the e-commerce operations covering IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, and warehousing and fulfillment.

For more information, please visit https://ir.baozun.com

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Baozun Inc.

Ms. Wendy Sun

Email: [email protected]

Baozun Inc.