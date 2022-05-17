AFC Foundation Announces Charitable Donations to Three Non-Profit Organizations

PR Newswire

Donations made to Pennsylvania Court Appointed Special Advocates Association (PA CASA), Yo Soy Ella and The Weldon Project

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AFC Foundation, a nonprofit organization that was established by the management team of the Advanced Flower Capital platform ("AFC"), seeks to collaborate with the companies that AFC works with to give back and support communities in states in which they operate. AFC is a financing platform to the cannabis industry that includes, among other funds, AFC Gamma, Inc. (Nasdaq:AFCG), a Nasdaq-listed real estate investment trust, and AFC BDC Inc., an SEC-registered business development company.

AFC Foundation is pleased to announce donations to three nonprofit organizations: Pennsylvania Court Appointed Special Advocates Association ("PA CASA"), Yo Soy Ella and The Weldon Project. These charitable donations mark AFC Foundation's initial contributions, with more to follow over the course of the year.

"Cannabis is a regional business where operators become rooted in their local communities. At AFC Foundation, we collaborate with operators that have received funding the AFC platform to identify and donate to nonprofit organizations that are positively impacting lives in the states and local communities they operate in," said Robyn Tannenbaum, President of AFC Foundation and a co-founder of AFC. She added, "I am pleased that the AFC Foundation is doing its part to foster positive social change. We are committed to using resources to strengthen the communities where companies that we partner with do business."

The first three deserving organizations that AFC Foundation has supported include:

Pennsylvania Court Appointed Special Advocates Association (PA CASA) : Since 1998, the PA CASA has helped grow, strengthen, and unite local CASA programs to ensure the safety, well-being, and forever home for abused and neglected children in Pennsylvania . PA CASA's mission is to provide access to service and support to every in-need child within the state.



"It's amazing to receive this charitable donation from the AFC Foundation, which will aid our efforts to provide more services and support to at-risk children throughout Pennsylvania . We're very grateful to AFC Foundation for identifying us as a worthy charity and appreciate their support!" - Jennifer DeBalko , Executive Director, PA CASA



"We're excited to partner with the AFC Foundation on donating to PA CASA, an important nonprofit supporting abused and neglected children in Pennsylvania . PA CASA Plays a vital role in our local community and our goal is continue integrating ourselves in the communities we operate in and support programs and services for vulnerable populations that will see them thrive for years to come." - Mark Toigo , Chief Executive Officer, Organic Remedies, Inc.

Yo Soy Ella : Based in Chicago , Yo Soy Ella is a nonprofit organization providing therapy, social enrichment, professional development and domestic violence prevention education services to women from marginalized groups.



"Yo Soy Ella would like to acknowledge AFC Foundation's generous donation – we are excited and grateful for the donation, which will allow us to create more spaces dedicated to mental and emotional healing for women in Chicago . This donation has made our 10 th year in service very memorable and we look forward to utilizing the funding to ensure more women receive mental health support and domestic violence resources." - Sarah Taylor , Founder and Executive Director, Yo Soy Ella



"We're honored to partner with AFC Foundation to support a charity that is close to our heart. Myself, and the Village team, are committed to supporting organizations actively working to uplift the local communities, specifically as we find organizations targeting underprivileged populations. Everyone needs a little help now and then. This contribution will support Yo Soy Ella in its efforts to provide mental health, social, and professional development programs for women in Chicago ."- Jamil Taylor, Village Cannabis Co.

THE WELDON PROJECT : THE WELDON PROJECT is dedicated to funding social change and financial aid for individuals serving prison time for cannabis-related offenses. The nonprofit's nationwide initiative, MISSION [GREEN], is a campaign aimed at raising the bar for awareness, social justice, social equity and providing relief for those who have been negatively impacted by cannabis prohibition.



"I would like to thank the AFC Foundation for selecting THE WELDON PROJECT as a recipient of this charitable donation. This funding will further our organization's efforts in continuing to raise awareness, inspire policy change and provide aid to individuals imprisoned for nonviolent cannabis offenses. As someone who has been in the same position as many of the individuals we are supporting, I know the impact these funds can have on people's lives first hand." – Weldon Angelos , President and Co-Founder, The Weldon Project



"Bringing about change is never easy, it takes hard work and donations to succeed. We are excited to partner with AFC Foundation to support a cause I truly believe in. We continually seek ways to uphold the communities we work in and create new forms of aid for victims of the War on Drugs. We're proud to partner with THE WELDON PROJECT in their fight to fix the system for prisoners of cannabis prohibition across the country." – Brady Cobb , Sunburn Cannabis

About AFC Foundation

AFC Foundation, a nonprofit organization established by the management team of the Advanced Flower Capital platform, collaborates with cannabis operators that have received funding from the AFC platform to give back and support communities in states in which they operate. AFC Foundation looks forward to highlighting the nonprofit organizations that it supports.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc. is an institutional lender that provides a range of lending solutions to established operators in the cannabis industry. AFC Gamma originates, structures and underwrites senior secured loans and other types of financing to operators in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult-use cannabis. AFC Gamma's senior management team has over 100 years of combined experience in investment management and disciplined credit investing across a range of economic cycles.

AFC FOUNDATION CONTACT:

Jim Velgot

Director of Outreach

561-510-2390

[email protected]

AFC FOUNDATION MEDIA CONTACT:

Mark Sinclair

MATTIO Communications

[email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/afc-foundation-announces-charitable-donations-to-three-non-profit-organizations-301548740.html

SOURCE AFC Foundation