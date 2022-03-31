Wishpond Announces Date for First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Video Conference Call

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQX: WPNDF) (the "Company" or "Wishpond"), a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce that it expects to release its First Quarter Financial Statements and corresponding management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2022, before market open on Thursday, May 26th, 2022.

The Company will also host a conference call to discuss the results on the same day at 10:00 am PT (1:00 pm ET). The call will be hosted by Ali Tajskandar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, David Pais, Chief Financial Officer, and Pardeep S. Sangha, Head of Investor Relations.

Webinar Details:

Date: May 26, 2022 Time: 10:00 am PT (1:00 pm ET) Webinar Registration: https://bit.ly/WISHwebinarQ1_2022 Dial-in: +1 778 907 2071 (Vancouver local)

+1 647 374 4685 (Toronto local) Meeting ID #: 822 0925 5841

Please connect 5 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure time for any software download that may be required.

WISHPOND TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

"Ali Tajskandar"

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

Based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, Wishpond is a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions. Wishpond's vision is to become the leading provider of digital marketing solutions that empower entrepreneurs to achieve success online. The Company offers an "all-in-one" marketing suite that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, and sales conversion capabilities on one integrated platform. Wishpond replaces disparate marketing solutions with an easy-to-use product, for a fraction of the cost. Wishpond serves over 3,700 customers who are primarily small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in a wide variety of industries. The Company has developed cutting-edge marketing technology solutions and continues to add new features and applications with great velocity. The Company employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model where substantially all the Company's revenue is subscription-based recurring revenue which provides excellent revenue predictability and cash flow visibility. Wishpond is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "WISH", and on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker "WPNDF". For further information, visit: www.wishpond.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

While the Company expects to release its financial results for the fiscal period ended March 31, 2022 on May 26, 2022 and host a conference call on the same day, such statements may represent forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. The Company will use commercially reasonable efforts to meet such disclosed timelines, however, extenuating circumstances such as delays in accounting review, the availability of employees and consultants, and other pressing business or regulatory requirements which may divert management attention from the preparation of the financial statements and attendance of the conference, among other factors, may cause the Company to not be able to meet such deadlines. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Wishpond Technologies Ltd.