AlerisLife's Five Star Senior Living Communities Receive National Recognition

AlerisLife+%28Nasdaq%3A+ALR%29 today announced that U.S. News and World Report has recognized 53 communities from AlerisLife’s operating division, Five Star Senior Living, with the highest possible rating in its inaugural “Best Senior Living” ratings. The list reflects exclusive analysis of consumer satisfaction data evaluating such factors as community and activity, food and dining, caregiving, management and staff.

Jeff+Leer, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer said:

“This recognition from U.S. News and World Report is a testament to our team members’ commitment to enriching and inspiring the journey of life, one experience at a time. We are grateful for the trust and support of our residents and their families across our portfolio. We plan to keep our focus on enhancing the resident experience, exceeding the expectations of all our clients and providing our team members with the necessary resources and support to excel.”

46 of the 53 communities receiving the “Best Senior Living” rating are owned by Diversified+Healthcare+Trust+%28Nasdaq%3A+DHC%29. The balance are owned by AlerisLife.

U.S. News and World Report awards the designation of “Best Senior Living” only to those communities that satisfy its objective statistical assessment of each senior living community’s performance. The ratings are based on the results of satisfaction surveys administered between March 2021 and February 2022, reflecting the viewpoints of more than 200,000 current residents and family members of residents living in thousands of senior living communities nationwide.

For more information behind the data analyzed in the U.S. News and World Report ratings for senior living, please refer to the methodology.

About AlerisLife (Nasdaq: ALR)

AlerisLife enriches and inspires the lives of its older adult customers across the United States by delivering an exceptional and enhanced resident experience to senior living and active adult residents, while also offering lifestyle services to the younger, choice-based consumer. The company is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.alerislife.com.

