JetBlue Names Ellen Ham Vice President, Labor Relations

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced the appointment of Ellen Ham as the carrier’s new vice president, labor relations effective immediately. In this role, Ham will oversee the company’s labor relations strategy and will report to Laurie Villa, JetBlue’s chief people officer.

Ellen Ham, Vice President, Labor Relations , JetBlue. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are excited to welcome Ellen to JetBlue,” said Villa. “She is an experienced, strategic leader who is passionate about putting people first. Ellen will provide an invaluable perspective in how we support our crewmembers, and I look forward to working with her to ensure our unique culture continues to be our greatest differentiator.”

Ham brings with her more than two decades of experience in labor and employee relations. She comes to JetBlue most recently from Republic Airways where she served as the director of labor relations. Prior to this, she was a labor and employment attorney at FordHarrison LLP, serving as one of the leaders of the firm’s airline practice group.

She added: “I’m honored to join the JetBlue team and look forward to meeting and working with crewmembers across the company during this exciting time in its expansion.”

Ham is a graduate of the University of Florida College of Law.

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the United States, Caribbean and Latin America and London. For more information, visit jetblue.com.

