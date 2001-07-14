LiveVox to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (“LiveVox”) (NASDAQ: LVOX) a cloud-based provider of customer service and digital engagement tools, today announced that its CEO, Louis Summe, and its CFO, Gregg Clevenger, will present at two upcoming investor conferences.

Jefferies Software Conference – Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 2:30 PM PT (11:30 AM PT)

Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference – Tuesday, June 7 at 8:35 AM ET (5:35 AM PT)

In order to access these presentations, please visit the LiveVox Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.livevox.com%2F. If you would like to request a meeting with management, please contact your representative from the conference sponsor.

About LiveVox

LiveVox (NASDAQ: LVOX) is a next-generation contact center platform that powers more than 14 billion interactions a year. By seamlessly integrating omnichannel communications, CRM, AI, and WFO capabilities, the Company’s technology delivers an exceptional agent and customer experience while reducing compliance risk. With 20 years of cloud experience and expertise, LiveVox’s CCaaS 2.0 platform is at the forefront of cloud contact center innovation. The Company has approximately 650 global employees and is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Atlanta, Columbus, Denver, St. Louis, Medellin (Colombia) and Bangalore (India). For more information visit: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.livevox.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220517005053/en/