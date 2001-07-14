Hologic Board Member, Sally W. Crawford, Recognized As NACD Directorship 100™ Honoree

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX), a global leader in women’s health, announced today that Board of Director's member, Sally W. Crawford, has been recognized by the National+Association+of+Corporate+Directors (NACD) as part of its 2022 NACD Directorship 100™ — honoring the most influential peer-nominated leaders in the boardroom and corporate governance community.

“Sally is truly deserving of this honor and her invaluable leadership, dedication and expertise continue to contribute significantly to Hologic and our purpose – to enable healthier lives everywhere, every day,” said Steve MacMillan, Hologic’s chairman, president and CEO. “We are extremely grateful for her insightful and trusted guidance as Lead Independent Director, chair of our Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and a member of our Compensation Committee.”

Now in its 16th year, the NACD Directorship 100 awards recognize peer-nominated leading directors and governance professionals. Honorees are evaluated in four key categories: integrity, mature confidence, informed judgment, and high performance standards. A selection committee reviews the nominees’ histories of advancing board performance and leading corporate governance practices in accordance with established NACD principles. The principles are a framework that encourages excellence in areas that include risk oversight, corporate strategy, compensation, and transparency.

“The NACD Directorship 100 continues to honor those who have demonstrated exemplary board leadership and innovation in corporate governance,” said Peter R. Gleason, NACD president and CEO. “We honor these individuals’ forward-thinking minds and their ability to lead their board and organizations to current and future success.”

About Hologic, Inc.

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women’s health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com.

About NACD

For more than 40 years, NACD has been on the leading edge of corporate governance, setting standards of excellence that have elevated board performance. NACD arms today’s directors with insights and education that drive their mission forward, while preparing a new generation of boardroom leaders to meet tomorrow’s biggest challenges. NACD is a community of more than 23,000 directors driven by a common purpose: to be trusted catalysts of economic opportunity and positive change—in businesses and in the communities they serve. To learn more about NACD, visit nacdonline.org.

