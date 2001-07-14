Ameresco Honored as Silver Stevie® Award Winner in 2022 American Business Awards®

Ameresco%2C+Inc. ( NYSE:AMRC, Financial), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in renewable energy and energy efficiency, was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the publication category for its annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) reports in the 20th Annual American Business Awards® today. The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned”, the award program received more than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes. Virtually every industry was submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others.

Ameresco’s 2020 and 2021 ESG reports were nominated in the publication category for publicly held corporations. This recognition follows the publication of the company’s latest+ESG+report, which centered on the theme of “Doing Well by Doing Good: Innovation. Action. Integrity.”

“Since our inception more than 22 years ago, Ameresco has provided our customers with guidance on energy infrastructure solution sets in pursuit of their sustainability goals. We are so pleased to have acted on our own ESG initiatives and honored to be recognized for those efforts,” said George Sakellaris, CEO and President, Ameresco. “We feel energized to use this momentum to continue supporting our customers in their pursuit of a resilient, net-zero future.”

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com%2FABA. To learn more about ESG at Ameresco, please visit www.ameresco.com%2Fesg%2F.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. ( NYSE:AMRC, Financial) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services in support of clients’ pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.StevieAwards.com.

