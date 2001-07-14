The Word is "CHAMPION": Top Spellers Gather for Stride, Inc. National Spelling Bee

Stride%2C+Inc. (NYSE: LRN)—the nation’s leading provider of online and blended education programs—will welcome spellers from across the country to its global headquarters on Tuesday, May 24 for the final rounds of its second annual National Spelling Bee.

Stride National Spelling Bee

Students in grades 3-12 have been competing for a spot in the final since Stride’s series of school-based, state, and regional spelling competitions began in January. All early rounds of the Stride Spelling Bee take place as live virtual events open to any student who chooses to compete, regardless of their location or where they attend school. The national final is the only in-person session throughout the competition. Stride will bring the regional winners to the Washington DC-area for a shot at the coveted title.

Highlights of this year’s competition:

Finalists and their parents will receive an all-expenses paid trip to the Washington DC-area final

The finalists will travel to Herndon, VA from eleven online and brick-and-mortar schools, including nine Stride+K12-powered online public schools and K12+Private+Academy.

Two of this year’s finalists have previously competed in the Stride National Spelling Bee, including the 2021 Stride Spelling Bee Elementary School and High School Champions: Washington Virtual Academy fourth grade student Ilyannie Robelle Tuason Gonzalez Arkansas Virtual Academy eleventh grade student Kade Harris

The national champions at the elementary, middle, and high school levels will each receive a $2,500 Amazon gift card and a state-of-the-art gaming platform furnished by CDW.

“The Stride National Spelling Bee provides a truly inclusive platform for any student to compete on a national stage,” said James Rhyu, CEO at Stride. “Learning cannot be one-size-fits-all, and neither should the way students show what they know. This competition reflect how over two decades, Stride has unlocked learning for millions of students by meeting them where they are and giving them the tools they need to succeed.”

The Stride National Spelling Bee final will be streamed live on the Stride+K12+Facebook+page on Tuesday, May 24 at 10:00 AM EST. Media are invited to attend the live event in Herndon to meet with this year’s spellers, Mr. Rhyu, and the Stride educators behind the competition.

In addition to the full- and part-time online and blended K-12 learning opportunities it offers learners across the U.S., Stride is committed to creating engaging extracurricular+opportunities and experiences for students. Along with the National Spelling Bee, Stride hosts national clubs, competitions, and other enrichment programs designed to offer learners nationwide educational and entrepreneurial opportunities.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride%2C+Inc. (NYSE: LRN), we are reimagining learning—where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed millions of people’s teaching and learning experiences by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculums, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K–12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculums. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future+of+School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

