Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Infinity Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

Infinity+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib, a first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic, today announced that management will be presenting a corporate overview and participating in 1-on-1 meetings at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference May 23-25, 2022.

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference Presentation (hybrid)
Date: Tuesday, May 24th, 2022
Time: 7:00 am Eastern Standard Time
Speaker: Adelene Perkins, Chief Executive Officer
Format: Company presentation and virtual 1-on-1 meetings
Webcast+Registration+Link.
*a replay will be available following the presentation for 90 days

About Infinity and Eganelisib
Infinity+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc. (“Infinity” or the “Company”), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib (IPI-549), a first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic in multiple clinical studies. MARIO-4 is a frontline mTNBC randomized, double-blind, pivotal trial the Company expects to initiate by the end of 2022. MARIO-3 is the first eganelisib combination study in frontline advanced cancer patients and is evaluating eganelisib in combination with Tecentriq® and Abraxane® in frontline TNBC and in combination with Tecentriq and Avastin® in frontline RCC. MARIO-275 is a randomized, controlled combination study of eganelisib combined with Opdivo® (nivolumab) in I/O naïve urothelial cancer. MARIO-P is a clinical program to evaluate eganelisib across various solid tumor indications, which the Company expects to initiate on a rolling basis in 3Q 2022. For more information on Infinity, please refer to Infinity's website at www.infi.com.

Opdivo® is a registered trademark of Bristol Myers Squibb.
Tecentriq® is a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc.
Abraxane® is a registered trademark of Abraxis BioScience, LLC., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb Company.
Avastin® is a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20220517005155r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220517005155/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus