Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Announces David Fleming As Branch Manager Of Its San Francisco Bay Area Office

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer") – a leading wealth manager, investment bank, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) – today announced that David Fleming has joined the firm as a Managing Director of Investments and Branch Manager of its San Francisco office.

In his new role, Fleming will be responsible for managing day-to-day operations and using his vast experience to grow Oppenheimer's presence in the Bay Area. He has more than 25 years of experience providing sound financial and business advice to wealthy individuals and corporate executives at leading investment firms, including Stifel, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse and Donaldson, and Lufkin & Jenrette.

Ed Harrington, Executive Vice President of the Private Client Division said, "I am thrilled that we were able to attract an executive of David's caliber to Oppenheimer. An industry veteran, his management expertise and well-known track record of success will help take our leadership in the San Francisco Bay Area to the next level. Importantly, David shares our values, entrepreneurial spirit and vision for growth, so I couldn't be happier to have him join our team."

Fleming received an undergraduate degree from the University of California at Berkeley and an M.B.A. from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University.

His appointment to this critical role follows a series of significant moves by the Private Client Division in 2022 thus far. In March, it announced the launch of an interconnected and intuitive wealth management technology platform, Investor Gateway, which along with an updated, client-facing mobile app, provides advisors with industry-leading digital tools.

Also this year, it has opened a new office in Nashville, Tennessee; named Nicholas Siconolfi Director of National Sales; and recently brought in industry veteran Paul Clemente to run the Pennsylvania region.

Fleming said, "I could not be more thrilled to join Oppenheimer, and I am humbled by the faith Ed and the team have placed in me. Over the years, I have always admired the firm's advisor-first culture, the stability of its leadership teams, and the breadth of its products and services. I look forward to getting out in the field and talking to advisors about how we can enable their entrepreneurial instincts and provide them added flexibility in their never-ending pursuit to grow their businesses and provide top-notch client service."

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high-net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions. For more information, please visit www.oppenheimer.com .

Oppenheimer Media Contact:

Joseph Kuo / Michael Dugan

Haven Tower Group LLC

424 317 4851 or 424 317 4852

[email protected] or [email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oppenheimer--co-inc-announces-david-fleming-as-branch-manager-of-its-san-francisco-bay-area-office-301548946.html

SOURCE Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.