Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. Announces the Listing of the Cosmos-Purpose Bitcoin Access ETF in Australia Alongside Market Leaders Purpose Investments Inc and Gemini Trust Company LLC

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) (“Mawson”), a digital infrastructure provider, is pleased to announce the listing of Cosmos Asset Management’s second product, the Cosmos-Purpose Bitcoin Access ETF (“CBTC”).

The Cosmos-Purpose Bitcoin Access ETF (CBTC.CXA) launched yesterday May 12th 2022 on Cboe Australia. The CBTC holds units in the Purpose Bitcoin ETF (BTCC.U), the world’s first physically settled Bitcoin ETF, with approximately US$1.2BN in Assets Under Management – An investment in CBTC gives investors access to the underlying Bitcoin asset, in a regulated, familiar, liquid and publicly listed structure.

Gemini Trust Company LLC (“Gemini”) is the custodian of the Purpose Bitcoin ETF, providing institutional grade security. The Cosmos-Purpose Bitcoin Access ETF brings to market a partnership of experienced global digital asset specialists in Purpose Investments Inc, Gemini Trust Company LLC and Cosmos Asset Management.

Cosmos Asset Management was spun out of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ:MIGI), and Mawson remains Cosmos’ largest shareholder.

James Manning, CEO and Founder of Mawson, said, "We are excited to see Cosmos Asset Management, in partnership with Purpose Investments and Gemini, launch this product in Australia. At Mawson we firmly believe access to digital assets should be made easy, whilst maintaining compliance with local rules and regulations. A regulated financial product under the ETF structure achieves these outcomes, and we are excited for what comes next at Cosmos Asset Management.”

Dan Annan, CEO of Cosmos Asset Management, said, “Cosmos Asset Management has been at the forefront of delivering access to the cryptocurrency asset class as a regulated financial product to Australian investors since its inception. We are very excited to bring this much anticipated Bitcoin ETF exposure to the Australian market—the Cosmos-Purpose Bitcoin Access ETF (Cboe: CBTC). By partnering with Purpose Investments Inc, who over a year ago launched the world’s first spot Bitcoin ETF—the Purpose Bitcoin ETF, and Gemini Trust Company LLC, the gold standard for cryptocurrency custody, we have brought together a team of global experts to offer Australian investors access to a truly high-quality product. There’s increasing investor demand for access to new cryptocurrency and emerging technology investment opportunities, and we will continue to bring new and innovative products to the market for Australian investors.”

About Mawson Infrastructure

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ: MIGI) is a digital infrastructure provider, with multiple operations throughout the USA and Australia. Mawson’s vertically integrated model is based on a long-term strategy to promote the global transition to the new digital economy. Mawson matches sustainable energy infrastructure with next-generation mobile data centre (MDC) solutions, enabling low-cost Bitcoin production and on-demand deployment of infrastructure assets. With a strong focus on shareholder returns and an aligned board and management, Mawson Infrastructure Group is emerging as a global leader in ESG focused Bitcoin mining and digital infrastructure.

For more information, visit: www.mawsoninc.com

About Cosmos Asset Management

Established in 2020, Cosmos Asset Management is an Australian-based asset management company that is involved in a range of digital assets, including digital currency, indexed funds and forms partnerships with experienced service providers to bring innovative exposures to investors. Cosmos Asset Management’s goal is to identify and develop specialized public and private offerings, making them accessible to institutional and retail investors. Through this, Cosmos Asset Management aims to be Australia’s preeminent digital currency and emerging technology asset manager.

For more information, visit: www.cosmosam.com.au

