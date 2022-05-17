Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of SIENA CAPITAL LLC

SIENA CAPITAL LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

8044 MONTGOMERY ROAD CINCINNATI, OH 45236

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 317 stocks valued at a total of $177,000,000. The top holdings were PG(11.75%), HYG(5.20%), and VWO(4.85%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SIENA CAPITAL LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, SIENA CAPITAL LLC bought 34,092 shares of NYSE:JNJ for a total holding of 38,760. The trade had a 3.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $170.01.

On 05/17/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $177.12 per share and a market cap of $468,600,033,000. The stock has returned 7.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-book ratio of 6.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.48 and a price-sales ratio of 5.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

SIENA CAPITAL LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:VZ by 110,631 shares. The trade had a 3.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.99.

On 05/17/2022, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $48.81 per share and a market cap of $205,950,527,000. The stock has returned -12.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-book ratio of 2.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.03 and a price-sales ratio of 1.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 63,858 shares in NYSE:KO, giving the stock a 2.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $60.85 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Coca-Cola Co traded for a price of $65.2 per share and a market cap of $285,938,495,000. The stock has returned 23.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coca-Cola Co has a price-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-book ratio of 11.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.00 and a price-sales ratio of 7.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 47,892 shares in NYSE:BHP, giving the stock a 2.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $68.11 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, BHP Group Ltd traded for a price of $65.23 per share and a market cap of $232,178,937,000. The stock has returned -9.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BHP Group Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-book ratio of 3.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.02 and a price-sales ratio of 2.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 38,836 shares in NYSE:PM, giving the stock a 2.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $100.28 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Philip Morris International Inc traded for a price of $105.7295 per share and a market cap of $165,396,771,000. The stock has returned 13.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Philip Morris International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.73 and a price-sales ratio of 5.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

