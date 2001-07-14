ZoomInfo Further Strengthens Its Commitment to Data Security and Privacy with ISO 27701 Certification

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced it has earned the International+Organization+for+Standardization+%28ISO%29+27701 privacy certification, further strengthening its commitment to data security and privacy.

ZoomInfo has met the rigorous qualifications of ISO 27701, a privacy extension to the international information security management standard, ISO/IEC 27001, which the+company+attained+in+2020. ISO 27701 provides the requirements and guidance for companies to establish, implement, maintain, and continually improve their Privacy Information Management System.

While privacy and the safeguarding of information were audited as part of the previously attained ISO 27001, the new standard expands the scope to affirm ZoomInfo’s framework and techniques for protecting and processing individuals’ information.

“ZoomInfo’s ongoing investment and commitment to privacy leadership puts us at the forefront of privacy efforts within our industry,” said Simon McDougall, ZoomInfo’s Chief Compliance Officer. “This certification demonstrates that our implementation of privacy and security controls are consistent with the ISO framework. We aim to go above and beyond the core requirements for protecting any assets in which customer and individual information resides.”

ZoomInfo continues to invest heavily in its commitment to privacy. On top of the ISO 27001 and 27701 certifications, the company has recently hired McDougall%2C+a+renowned+data+privacy+expert%2C as Chief Compliance Officer, launched the business-to-business data industry’s first Business+Contact+Preference+Registry, and attained the TrustArc+GDPR+and+CCPA+Practices+Validations.

ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance%2C+privacy%2C+and+security.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence for more than 25,000 companies worldwide. ZoomInfo’s revenue operating system, RevOS, empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled+data+coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales+Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance%2C+privacy%2C+and+security. For more information about ZoomInfo’s leading go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, and how they help sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220517005241/en/