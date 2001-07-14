L3Harris Selected for Key Department of Defense Artificial Intelligence Program

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX, Financial) has been selected by the U.S. Department of Defense to deliver artificial intelligence services to improve intelligence gathering and collaboration across the defense and intelligence communities.

The Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) Data Readiness for AI Development contract is a five-year blanket purchase agreement that allows the DOD to more effectively use artificial intelligence. Data must undergo a preparation process before artificial intelligence is able to net useful results. The agreement allows DOD to access data management and analytic services that will ease the process.

“Massive volumes of data must be turned into actionable intelligence every day,” said Ed Zoiss, President, Space and Airborne Systems, L3Harris. “We will help to empower DOD users with ‘point and click’ capabilities to generate synthetic data and create custom workflows that can be used with automated updates.”

Earlier this year, L3Harris was selected by the JAIC to provide support for its Test and Evaluation blanket purchase agreement which will develop ethical and responsible artificial intelligence systems across the DOD. In 2020, L3Harris was selected by the DOD to develop artificial intelligence and machine learning systems to help reduce the amount of time it takes to decipher usable intelligence from increasing amounts of data collected from space and airborne assets.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across space, air, land, sea and cyber domains. L3Harris has more than $17 billion in annual revenue and 47,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220517005352/en/