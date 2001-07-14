Dine+Brands+Global%2C+Inc. (NYSE: DIN), the parent company of Applebee%27s+Neighborhood+Grill+%26amp%3B+Bar%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E and IHOP%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E restaurants, is proud to announce its first Great Place to Work Certification™ granted by Great Place to Work®. This is a significant step and marks Dine’s efforts towards providing a great employee experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220517005319/en/

Dine Brands Global Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™ (Graphic: Business Wire)

As one of the world’s largest full-service dining companies, Dine has established itself as an industry leader in workplace culture. In 2021, Dine promoted more than 50 team members into leadership roles; launched six Team Member Resource Groups; established a company-wide Embrace All Day to give team members nine hours of paid time off to volunteer for a philanthropic activity or celebrate a day of personal cultural importance; and updated its Tuition Reimbursement Program to allow for further education and career development.

“It’s easy to assume you are a great place to work, but to be certified is an enormous honor,” said John Peyton, CEO of Dine Brands Global. “At Dine we’re guided by our core values and are taking big, intentional moves to constantly innovate, recognize good, and embrace all. The results of the Great Place to Work survey show that our team members feel they can be their authentic selves at Dine and highlights the tremendous work our team, and leadership, are doing to ensure we live our values, celebrate diversity and give guests a reason to continue to gather at our restaurants.”

The team member survey revealed that more than 90% of respondents believe that, at Dine Brands, people are treated fairly, and 88% of respondents reported feeling that they make a difference at the company.

“Certified companies put employees first,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “Thriving employees increase revenue, profit and provide market-leading customer experiences. I hope that Certification Nation Day can inspire other executives to create and sustain employee-first cultures."

According to Great+Place+to+Work+research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified Workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

Those interested in a career at Dine Brands Global are encouraged to visit the company’s career+website and+LinkedIn.

About Dine Brands Global, Inc.

Based in Glendale, California, Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), through its subsidiaries, franchises restaurants under both the Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar and IHOP brands. With over 3,400 restaurants combined in 16 countries and approximately 340 franchisees, Dine Brands is one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world. For more information on Dine Brands, visit the Company’s website located at www.dinebrands.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220517005319/en/