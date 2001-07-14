Pitney Bowes Opens First Presort Services 'Mega Center' in Las Vegas

Pitney Bowes, a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced the opening of a new Presort Services Mega Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 175,000 square foot facility is the company’s largest-ever Presort Services operating center and will be the first to process First-Class™ Letters & Flats; Marketing Mail® Letters, Flats and Parcels; and Bound Printed Matter all in a single facility.

“We are excited to launch Pitney Bowes first Presort Services Mega Center in the Las Vegas community,” said Debbie Pfeiffer, President, Pitney Bowes Presort Services. “This site is strategically located within our West Region Mail Exchange to create network efficiencies and transportation synergies that will help us meet the demands of mailers and shippers large and small. It will feature our fastest and most efficient conveyors and automation equipment and will create exciting opportunities for employees who want to advance their careers while learning to work across all Pitney Bowes Presort Services product offerings.”

The new Mega Center will service mail volumes from Arizona, California, Nevada, Utah and throughout the Pacific Northwest. The center is currently processing First-Class™ Letters and Marketing Mail® Letters and will add First-Class™ Flats, Marketing Mail® Flats and Bound Printed Matter by June. It will employ more than 200 full time workers.

Pitney Bowes Presort Services is the largest workshare partner of the USPS®, helping mailers of all sizes capture measurable postage savings while simplifying the complexity of sending mail and parcels. In 2021, Pitney Bowes presorted more than 17 billion pieces of mail and parcels.

