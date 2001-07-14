Thryv Recognized by 50/50 Women on Boards™ for its Gender-Balanced Board of Directors - Among Only 8 Percent of U.S. Corporations

50/50 Women on Boards™ (50/50WOB), the leading global education and advocacy campaign driving gender balance and diversity on corporate boards, congratulates Thryv Holdings, Inc. for having a gender-balanced board.

With three+women+directors, holding 43 percent of its corporate board seats, Thryv is one of only 8 percent (just 241) Russell 3000 companies with a gender-balanced board. This achievement is a powerful example that change at the highest level requires exceptional corporate commitment to reach equity on corporate boards.

“We’re proud to say our board brings a diverse perspective to all our strategic decisions,” said Thryv Chairman and CEO Joe Walsh. “We feel it is important to work on our diversity initiatives throughout the organization and this recognition affirms our actions.”

“Over the last decade, our 50/50 Women on Boards Gender Diversity Index™ reveals the gradual acceleration of women to corporate boards. However, there is still a significant gap to achieve gender balance,” said Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire, CEO of 50/50 Women on Boards. “It’s critical that we recognize these milestones and acknowledge corporations, such as Thryv, for leading by example with a gender-balanced corporate board.”

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) is a global software and marketing services company that empowers small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), franchises, and agencies to grow and modernize their operations so they can compete and win in today’s economy. Over 46,000 businesses use our award-winning SaaS platform, Thryv®, to manage their end-to-end customer experience, which has helped businesses across the U.S. and overseas grow their bottom line. Thryv also manages digital and print presence for over 400,000 businesses, connecting these SMBs to local consumers via proprietary local search portals and print directories. For more information about Thryv Holdings, Inc., visit thryv.com.

About 50/50 Women on Boards (50/50WOB)

50/50 Women on Boards™ (50/50WOB), a nonprofit 501(c)3, is a leading education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward gender balance and diversity on corporate boards. The campaign publishes its 50/50 Women on Boards Gender Diversity Index™ directory and research reports to track the gender composition of corporate boards on the Russell 3000 by board size, state, sector, and rating. Public awareness campaigns and educational programs produced by 50/50WOB include The Global Conversation on Board Diversity™; and Educational Workshopsfor women at various career levels, aspiring to serve on boards. For more information, visit: www.5050wob.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220517005314/en/