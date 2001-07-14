GoodRx and RxVantage Announce Strategic Relationship to Streamline Communications Between Providers and Manufacturers

GoodRx (Nasdaq: GDRX), a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform, today announced a strategic relationship with RxVantage that will enable healthcare providers to connect with manufacturers on the GoodRx platform. Over 700,000 prescribers have used GoodRx since June 2021, and GoodRx expects the new integration from this strategic relationship will enable them to easily connect with pharma representatives to ask questions about new therapies, indications, side effects, patient assistance programs, and clinical resources. By streamlining access to the valuable educational resources and expertise that pharmaceutical companies offer, the expected integration will be able to better serve already time-constrained providers and help them provide better resources to their patients.

The American Medical Association estimates providers spend a significant amount of time per week trying to provide access to medications for their patients. This adds to an already heavy administrative burden and takes time away from providing hands-on care. By integrating RxVantage into its provider platform, GoodRx will be able to better address providers’ unique needs and help them achieve better patient outcomes.

“Since the beginning, GoodRx has focused on helping physicians and healthcare professionals help their patients, and with RxVantage, we are adding new tools designed specifically for them,” said Doug Hirsch, co-CEO and co-founder of GoodRx. “What makes our platform unique is our ability to connect providers and manufacturers in the right place at the right time, and in highly relevant ways. Our planned integration with RxVantage will make this offering even stronger - when providers come to GoodRx looking for information on a certain drug, we will be able to seamlessly connect them with the manufacturer to answer questions in a quick and effective way.”

Providers consult GoodRx at the point of prescribing to help their patients with access and affordability challenges. By offering a way for these providers to connect with pharma representatives, GoodRx will help create smarter connections between stakeholders and reduce the administrative burden so providers can put more focus on patient care. Expected to be available within the GoodRx for Providers platform, the integrated RxVantage features will provide a more customized experience and equip providers with the tools they need to support their patients throughout their healthcare journey.

“We’re excited to work with GoodRx to integrate our technology into such a relevant platform. Working together, we will be able to further empower users of GoodRx for Providers by directly connecting them with the nearly 60,000 active manufacturer representatives on RxVantage,” said Dan Gilman, co-founder and CEO at RxVantage. “Our goal is to ensure every provider has the most relevant educational information and resources needed to deliver the best care to every patient, and we look forward to finding even more ways to collaborate with GoodRx to achieve this goal.”

About GoodRx

GoodRx is a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. Our technology delivers strong savings, trusted information and access to care to make healthcare affordable and convenient for all Americans. Since 2011, we have helped consumers save over $35 billion and are one of the most downloaded medical apps over the past decade.

Forward-Looking Statements

