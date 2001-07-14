Sparkhound Provides Fast and Transparent Support to Clients 24/7 with 8x8 Contact Center

8x8%2C+Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced Sparkhound’s continued expansion of its 8x8+Contact+Center deployment, including the new 8x8+Agent+Workspace, to provide resilient, consistent cloud communications, collaboration, and customer engagement capabilities to its clients.

Sparkhound, headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a region prone to flooding and hurricanes, provides managed IT, digital transformation, and call center operations services nationwide. Sparkhound moved their on-premises business systems to the cloud in order to ensure business continuity during major weather events. Offering business services 24/7 while handling hundreds, sometimes thousands, of calls per day for its clients, Sparkhound required a reliable communications and customer engagement solution that was easy to use and delivered a cohesive, seamless experience.

Sparkhound deployed 8x8 Contact Center to ensure business resilience while enhancing contact center agent and client experience. Sparkhound utilizes 8x8+Quality+Management, allowing managers to monitor conversations, either in real-time or via recordings, and provide collaborative support and coaching to improve agent performance and enhance customer experience. Further, Sparkhound is able to share these call recordings with clients so they can conduct audits and provide their own feedback.

“8x8 has allowed our business to deliver reliable support and services for our clients at times when consistency is so vital to their businesses, such as during extreme weather or disaster scenarios,” said Dave Baxter, VP of Sales at Sparkhound. “With 8x8 Contact Center, our team is able to quickly and easily service our clients because all of the information they need is at their fingertips. Additionally, this ease of use has exponentially increased the speed by which we can onboard new clients, enabling us to expedite the delivery of life-changing services.”

The new 8x8 Agent Workspace, a core component of 8x8 Contact Center, will further support Sparkhound’s contact center agents with its intuitive, modern interface and provide a tailored experience for remote and hybrid work environments.

“Visually, 8x8 Agent Workspace is fantastic - the sizing and placement of the various pieces of information allows our agents to easily and quickly find what they’re looking for to resolve customer issues,” continued Baxter. “Further, everything is intuitive and streamlined, allowing our agents to be more productive with their time and energy.”

As Sparkhound continues to drive growth, they are committed to expanding their relationship by partnering with 8x8 – a testament that 8x8’s continued product innovation and Customer first focus is mutually beneficial.

“Whether their client regularly experiences high call volumes, or intermittent spikes in activity, Sparkhound has a reliable, resilient solution to provide their clients with consistent service,” said Hunter Middleton, Chief Product Officer at 8x8, Inc. “Our Product first culture, as illustrated by the introduction of 8x8 Agent Workspace, has been a driving factor in Sparkhound continuing to choose 8x8’s products over competing vendors time and time again. Partnering with Sparkhound to provide flexibility, resiliency, and technological excellence allows Sparkhound to deliver superb client service and grow their business.”

8x8 Contact Center is part of 8x8+XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™), offering integrated cloud contact+center, voice, team+chat, video+meetings, and CPaaS+embeddable+APIs capabilities in a single-vendor solution. 8x8 XCaaS is built on the resilient, secure, and compliant 8x8+eXperience+Communications+Platform™, which offers the highest levels of reliability and the industry’s only financially backed, platform-wide 99.999 percent SLA across an integrated cloud UCaaS and CCaaS solution.

