CIBC Innovation Banking Announces $35M Growth Capital Financing for Impartner

CIBC Innovation Banking is pleased to announce $35 million of growth capital financing to Salt Lake City-based Impartner Inc. (“Impartner”), a leading partner relationship management (PRM) platform. Impartner plans to use the financing to increase its investments across sales & marketing, go-to-market strategy, and research & development to further accelerate its growth momentum.

Impartner offers a channel partner management platform that enables customers to optimize their indirect channel and reseller relationships. They provide a full set of tools, within a single pane, to amplify performance and drive channel growth for businesses.

“Impartner has done a remarkable job growing their business and the PRM category as a whole. CIBC Innovation Banking is very pleased to support Impartner’s growth ambitions and continue to build on its existing relationship with the company as it looks to expand and tell its story," said Youssef Kabbani, Director in CIBC Innovation Banking’s Menlo Park office.

“Growth in 2022 and beyond requires focus on the indirect sales channel and leading businesses know that,” said Jonathan Spira, CFO of Impartner. “For us, the channel has always been our focus and we are very pleased that CIBC Innovation Banking supports our vision. Today Impartner stands as the world’s leading platform for partner ecosystem management and we plan to stay diligently committed to our position.”

Spira added, “CIBC Innovation Banking’s investment will accelerate Impartner’s growth trajectory. Their team has deep expertise in supporting the development of leading technology businesses and we are certain their partnership will enable further development of our award-winning platform to the direct benefit of our customers.”

In recent years, Impartner has won numerous accolades such as the 2022 BIG Innovation Awards for its recently released Impartner PX™ PartnerExperience, a Gold Stevie for its innovation in partner experience, and was recognized as a “Leader in Partner Management” and “Users Most Likely to Recommend for Mid-Market” by G2.

The company’s existing investors include Brighton Park Capital, Savant Growth, and Emergence Capital.

About CIBC Innovation Banking

CIBC+Innovation+Banking delivers strategic advice, cash management and funding to innovation companies across North America, the UK, and select European countries at each stage of their business cycle, from start up to IPO and beyond. With offices in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, London, Menlo Park, Montreal, New York, Reston, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver, the team has extensive experience and a strong, collaborative approach that extends across CIBC’s commercial banking and capital markets businesses.

About Impartner

Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of channel management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Through Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels.

For more information on Impartner, visit impartner.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220517005030/en/