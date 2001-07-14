Preparation for LizzieSat-1 Mission continues as NASA Customer Completes Important Milestone

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU), a Space-as-a-Service satellite company focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection, today announced that the NASA team successfully completed their Preliminary Design Review (PDR) milestone on May 6th, 2022, to support the ASTRA project, selected under NASA’s Project Polaris.

In support of NASA’s Autonomous Satellite Technology for Resilient Applications (ASTRA) project, NASA’s Autonomous Systems Lab (ASL) team joined with Sidus Space to integrate and demonstrate for the first time, Mars Campaign Development (MCD) Division (formerly Advanced Exploration Systems) derived autonomous operations in a spaceflight environment. The demonstration expects to provide the necessary flight heritage for an autonomous system development platform that could be used on future deep space missions. ASTRA plans to infuse multiple new technologies on a Sidus-built LizzieSat-1 satellite which is scheduled to be deployed from the International Space Station (ISS) using the SSIKLOPS deployer.

“With ASL’s completion of the PDR milestone, our team has increased confidence in the detailed interactions between the core flight systems of LizzieSat and the ASTRA payload,” said Jamie Adams, Sidus Space Chief Technology Officer. The Sidus Space and the NASA teams are now focused on the Critical Design Review (CDR) which is scheduled for late June 2022. “The incorporation of autonomy and learning algorithms, and the safe demonstration on space flight systems is a technical discriminator for long duration missions to optimize crew and mission operators’ efficiency and where communication latencies drive the need for real-time, on-board system assessment,” Adams said.

LizzieSat-1, currently manifested to launch late 2022, intends to validate the MCD-developed autonomy software (NPAS-NASA Platform for Autonomous Systems) through on-orbit testing. The testing expects to evaluate the autonomous operation of the satellite imaging functions, assess the performance and behavior of the spacecraft power systems, and support the development, integration, testing, and operations of critical technologies for current and future Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate (formerly, Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate) missions.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space, located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection. The company’s rich heritage includes the design and manufacture of many flight and ground component parts and systems for various space-related customers and programs. Sidus Space has a broad range of Space-As-a-Service offerings including space-rated hardware manufacturing, design engineering, satellite manufacturing and platform development, launch and support services, data analytics services and satellite constellation management.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a "Satellite-as-a-Service" provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words ‘anticipate,’ ‘believe,’ ‘continue,’ ‘could,’ ‘estimate,’ ‘expect,’ ‘intend,’ ‘may,’ ‘plan,’ ‘potential,’ ‘predict,’ ‘project,’ ‘should,’ ‘target,’ ‘will,’ ‘would’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in Sidus Space’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220517005536/en/