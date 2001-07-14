MeridianLink to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies, today announced that members of its management team will host meetings with institutional investors during the following upcoming investor conferences:

William Blair 42 nd Annual Growth Stock Conference on Monday, June 6, in Chicago, IL

Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference on Wednesday, June 8, in Boston, MA

Where applicable, a live webcast, as well as a replay, will be accessible from the Events page of the MeridianLink Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.meridianlink.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fevents.

