Capital of Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies' Enterprise Resource Planning Solution

Tyler+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced it has signed an agreement with the city of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, for Tyler’s Enterprise+ERP solution, powered by Munis®. The solution suite includes financial, enterprise asset, and human capital management, as well as payroll, time and attendance, tax billing, licensing, permitting, and code enforcement.

The city went through a request for information (RFI) process and reviewed several vendors. Following a demonstration of the solution suite’s capabilities, the city selected Tyler as the partner with the best long-term potential. The city felt that Tyler’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution also had the best functional fit for its financial and human capital management needs.

“In order for my administration to best serve the people of Harrisburg, we need better working conditions. Partnering with Tyler Technologies not only moves our office forward, but it moves the city forward. We’ve been stuck three decades in the past, and now thanks to Tyler, we will be able to meet the needs of our residents head-on, with speed and efficiency,” said Wanda R. D. Williams, mayor of Harrisburg.

Once implemented, Tyler’s Enterprise ERP solution will replace three separate systems, including an aging, 35-year-old mainframe system, a separate financial system, and an outsourced payroll system. Tyler’s system will streamline all business operations for the city, eliminating duplicate processes. The Enterprise ERP solution offers city staff fast access to information, simplified reporting, and time-saving workflow to help staff ensure accountability and increase financial transparency. In terms of human capital management, the system will enable risk management, succession planning, employee education, and employee training, among many other features.

In addition, the ERP system will be hosted in the cloud for improved accessibility, enhanced performance, and stronger disaster protection. Hosting this solution in the cloud will also ease the burden on the city’s IT staff and ensure its IT infrastructure and software are always up to date.

“We are pleased to help streamline ERP management for the city of Harrisburg, helping them manage everything from payroll to permitting,” said Chris Webster, president of Tyler’s ERP Division. “We’re especially excited to be deploying this system in the cloud, which will help ensure a secure environment, reduce capital budget, and minimize IT burden in the long run.”

Harrisburg is the capital city of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. It has a population of roughly 50,000.

