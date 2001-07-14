First Internet Bank Named 2022 Top Workplace by Indianapolis Star

For First Internet Bank, the streak of being named one of The Indianapolis Star’s “Top+Workplaces+in+Central+Indiana” has reached its ninth consecutive year. The bank placed seventh among midsized companies, with results determined by employee surveys.

“It is an honor to once again be selected,” said Chairman and CEO David Becker. “We have continuously made efforts to develop and maintain a collaborative environment that engages our associates, while further promoting diversity and inclusion. From our inception to the recent opening of our new headquarters, one of the things we are most proud of is having created an environment where our associates’ professional and personal growth can flourish.”

An innovator and industry leader, First Internet Bank has also previously been recognized as one of the “Best Banks to Work For” by American Banker, “Best of 2022 Money Market Accounts” by Forbes Advisor and as Newsweek’s 2021 “Best Small Business Checking Account”.

For more information about First Internet Bank, visit firstib.com; for open positions visit our career+page.

About First Internet Bank

First Internet Bank opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. With assets of $4.2 billion as of March 31, 2022, the Bank provides consumer and small business deposits, consumer loans, residential mortgages and specialty finance services nationally. The Bank also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, SBA financing and treasury management services. Additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq: INBK). First Internet Bank is a Member FDIC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220517005914/en/