VNPT and Casa Systems sign MoU for next generation 5G technologies in Vietnam

The MoU will explore 5G technologies, including cloud-native 5G Core, Radio Access Networks (RAN), and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) solutions

The MoU is part of VNPT’s efforts to enhance its network capabilities with 5G technology and unlock new growth opportunities for digital development

ANDOVER, Mass., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), a leading provider of digital and telecommunications services in Vietnam, and Casa Systems ( CASA), a leading provider of physical and cloud-native infrastructure technology solutions for mobile, cable and fixed networks, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) this week to explore 5G capabilities and pave the way for next-generation network services in Vietnam.

The partnership will focus on cementing VNPT’s leadership position at the forefront of Vietnam’s digitalization efforts and driving 5G monetization opportunities. VNPT Group is in the process of implementing its 5G network development strategy and developing a portfolio of digital services to meet the needs of corporate, government and consumer customers. As part of the agreement, both companies will explore the potential of 4G and 5G technologies across various use cases including Public and Private Networks, In-Building Solutions and Home Networking.

With an extensive end-to-end portfolio for all access types, Casa Systems offers a variety of products including cloud-native 4G / 5G core and radio access network solutions, fixed wireless access, fiber extension, Industrial IoT, cable and broadband aggregation solutions.

Mr. Huynh Quang Liem, General Director of VNPT Group said: “The cooperation with Casa Systems helps VNPT rapidly develop digital services, learn new technologies as well as take advantage of the resources of experts and experiences from Casa Systems in joint researching and building solutions and services suitable to the needs of the Vietnamese market, as well as improving the capacity of VNPT Group. This Memorandum of Understanding is the basis for a more detailed exploration of Casa Systems' solutions both technically and commercially, conducting technical trials to get ready for deployment when 5G services are officially commercialized.”

Jerry Guo, Chief Executive Officer at Casa Systems, said: “We look forward to working with VNPT and support Vietnam’s digital transformation journey. We will leverage our global expertise in cloud-native and access network technologies to help VNPT discover new business models and create new and innovative offerings, ensuring that fast and reliable connectivity is accessible across the country.”

About VNPT

VNPT Group is a leading telecommunications and IT service provider in Vietnam, headquartered in Hanoi with nearly 40,000 employees. VNPT's main business lines and sectors include fixed and mobile telecommunications, broadband Internet access, satellite communication services, and digital services and solutions for the government, enterprises, and citizens, and manufactures telecommunications and IT equipment.

With the strategy of becoming a technology group, in recent years, VNPT has been a pioneer in implementing national digital transformation, is investing heavily in infrastructure, technology and is a provider of digital platforms and solutions. of the Government of Vietnam. VNPT Group is also a digital service provider with a large position in the country with many groups of products and services, serving the development orientation of the digital economy and digital society in Vietnam.

With the right steps and strategies, VNPT is currently the 2nd most valuable brand in Vietnam awarded by Brand Finance and Forbes and in the world’s top 150 network operators for brand value.

About Casa Systems, Inc.

Casa Systems, Inc. ( CASA) delivers the core-to-customer building blocks to speed 5G transformation with future-proof solutions and cutting-edge bandwidth for all access types. In today’s increasingly personalized world, Casa Systems creates disruptive architectures built specifically to meet the needs of service provider networks. Our suite of open, cloud-native network solutions unlocks new ways for service providers to build networks without boundaries and maximizes revenue-generating capabilities. Commercially deployed in more than 70 countries, Casa Systems serves over 475 Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.casa-systems.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aa216dbc-fb34-4ef6-a398-2f26d51759f0