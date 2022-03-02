Leaders: SNAP, NEXCF, SOFI, TSLA; Visionary CEOs Advancing Next Wave of Billion Dollar Market Opportunities in AR, Robotaxi's, Metaverse and Fintech

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEO’s of: Snap Inc. (: SNAP), NexTech AR Solutions ( NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR), SoFi Technologies, Inc. ( SOFI), and Tesla, Inc. ( TSLA). Today’s emerging technologies and lifestyle megatrends are creating billion dollar opportunities for disruptive innovation in how we live, work and play. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:



Tesla, Inc. ( TSLA) CEO Elon Musk: “Robotaxi Next Massive Driver of Growth”

“We ramped production with Giga Berlin and Giga Texas in the past few months. With two fantastic factories with great teams, they are ramping rapidly. With new factories, the initial ramp always looks small, but it grows exponentially. So, I have very high confidence in the teams of both factories. We expect to ramp those initially slowly, but like I said, growing exponentially with them achieving high volume by the end of this year. We’re also working on a new vehicle that I alluded to at the Giga Texas opening, which is a dedicated robotaxi. That’s highly optimized for autonomy, meaning it would not have steering wheel or pedals. And there are a number of other innovations around it that I think are quite exciting. That is fundamentally optimized for -- trying to achieve the lowest fully considered cost per mile or cost per kilometer, accounting everything. I think, going to be a very powerful product where we aspire to reach volume production of that in 2024.I think that really will be a massive driver of Tesla’s growth. And we remain on track to reach volume production of the Cybertruck next year…”

NexTech AR Solutions ( NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) CEO Evan Gappelberg: “On-Ramp to Metaverse & Web 3.0 for $5.5 Trillion E-Commerce Market”

NexTech AR ( NEXCF), a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter's "Next Super Stock" investor conference series, recently shared with investors how NEXCF is emerging as a key player in the $5.5 trillion global e-commerce market transition to web 3.0 and the metaverse. NEXCF Augmented Reality solutions enable to view products in lifelike 3D, in their own living room. This AR shopping experience bridges the gap between the physical world, and what was once a flat 2D online e-commerce experience. NEXCFs AR shopping experience is a “game changer” for the 5.5 trillion global e-commerce industry (source: Statisa 2022).

NEXCF AR solutions create billions of dollars in potential profitability and cost cost-savings for e-commerce leaders by driving +93% increases in click through rate, and -40% reductions in product returns. This value creation and ROI is driving growing demand and industry adoption of NEXCF AR solutions. Nearly 2 billion of the world’s population now shops online. Most importantly, over 72% of e-commerce is now done by mobile phone - a native platform for Augmented Reality apps like NEXCF. Global blue chip brands utilizing NexTech AR, include: Ford Mach EV, Kohls, CB2, Crate & Barrel, Pier 1, and Segway.

“NexTech’s AR solutions are rapidly becoming a ‘must-have’ for e-commerce leaders to succeed in today’s hyper-competitive market, where even marginal improvements in metrics like click-though and return-rates can mean the difference of billions of dollars to a company’s bottom line…We’re at an inflection point now, where industry demand and adoption for NexTech’s AR is accelerating and going mainstream. As E-Commerce shifts to Web 3.0 and the Metaverse, the demand for AR/3D product models becomes essential. NexTech is emerging as the “on ramp” to the Metaverse and Web 3.0 for the $5.5 trillion e-commerce industry. With over 200 million product SKU’s in e-commerce worldwide - NexTech has a potential revenue pipeline worth billions of dollars in coming years.”

May 3 - NEXCF Signs Large Ecommerce 3D Modeling Deals For Over 1500 SKUs, providing the Company with a growing base of SaaS revenue. Adoption of NEXCFs AR and 3D models is accelerating as ecommerce leaders seek competitive edge in a challenging economy.

April 19 - NEXCF launches BigCommerce App For 3D Model Making. With this App going live, Nextech’s ARitize 3D SaaS offering for ecommerce, extends the Company's 3D model creation capabilities to BigCommerce merchants. This App seamlessly provides BigCommerce merchants with the software needed to sell effectively online, with a frictionless one click integration for 3D model making. Nextech has already integrated with Shopify earlier this year, and will integrate with WooCommerce within the next 30 days.

April 14 - NEXCF launches Nextech Metaverse Suite. This Suite of Metaverse SaaS products unifies Nextech’s entire technology stack of 3D and AR products and apps into one, end-to-end seamless and easy to use SaaS subscription based platform.Nextech views SaaS as a significant advancement of all its 3D modelling and augmented reality solutions. SaaS integration has enormous implications for scalability and the company's future revenue growth.

Snap Inc. (: SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel: “Growing Enterprise Demand for Snap AR”

“...Our desire to build a better way of communicating visually through our camera has evolved into a leading platform for augmented reality. Our AR products and services are driving major impact at scale today as Snapchatters use our services to shop, play, learn, explore and entertain themselves. Over 200 million people engage with augmented reality on Snapchat every day, and our community now plays with AR Lenses an average of more than six billion times per day. This momentum and the creative energy of the Snapchat community makes us incredibly excited about the future of augmented reality...In addition to the momentum with augmented reality on Snapchat, we are very excited by the growing demand from businesses who want to bring Snap’s AR capabilities into their own apps and websites...We grew revenue 64% year-over-year in 2021, including 42% year-over-year growth in the fourth quarter. We achieved adjusted EBITDA profitability for the second consecutive year. We recorded our first full-year of positive free cash flow and Q4 marked our first quarter of positive net income. Achieving positive free cash flow for the full year is an important milestone as we are increasingly able to self-fund our investments in the future, which positions us well to accelerate our vision for computing overlaid on the world through augmented reality…”

SoFi Technologies, Inc. ( SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto: “Building the AWS of Fintech”

“...Today, we are in our best position ever to achieve our long-term strategic goal: to be the digital one-stop shop for the major financial decisions in our members' lives and all of the moments in between...We delivered record full year revenue of just over $1 billion, at the high end of our guidance, which we increased on our third quarter earnings call. We achieved our sixth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA at $5 million and delivered on our goal of positive full year EBITDA…Looking ahead, we expect continued strong growth in lending driven by our ongoing momentum in personal loans, the end of the student loan payment moratorium, better positioning in home loans and the many opportunities our new bank license presents…We are just starting to reap the benefits from the enormous progress we have made on our strategic position, the breadth of our differentiated and diversified product suite, our tech platform that helps us serve the industry as we build the AWS of fintech…”

