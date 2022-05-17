Techron® Premium Fuel Additives Brand Celebrates 40 Years of Innovation and Category Superiority

PR Newswire

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Techron®, the ground-breaking fuel additive brand from Chevron Products Company, a Chevron U.S.A. Inc. division, celebrates 40 years of industry dominance and numerous awards along the way as a bottled fuel additive.

Forty years of excellence is a testament to the trust Techron instills in our customers.

From its first-ever bottled fuel additive debut in 1981, Techron continues to set the industry standard 40 years later in science-backed performance, protection and cleaning power. Currently, Techron boasts a wide-ranging portfolio of products for just about every gasoline-powered engine type – including cars, trucks, motorcycles, ATVs, boats and watercraft, outdoor power equipment and small engine machinery. Techron even provides unbeatable cleaning power with a specific product for diesel-powered vehicles.

"For more than 40 years, Chevron has been at the forefront of developing superior, high-performance fuel additives like Techron that are backed by rigorous testing and development by our industry-leading scientists," said Jim Smiley, consumer sector manager, Chevron Products Company. "From our flagship Techron® Complete Fuel System Cleaner to our more recent portfolio additions of Techron® Marine and Techron® Powersports & Small Engine, Techron continues to serve millions of customers with the unbeatable cleaning power for which it's known."

Historical milestones for the Techron bottled fuel additive over the past 40 years include:

1981: Techron® Concentrate debuts

1995: Techron's new formulation debuts to include performance enhancements for better intake valve deposit cleaning

2005: Techron® Concentrate Plus Fuel System Cleaner debuts

2015: Techron® Fuel Injector Cleaner debuts

2017: Techron® Diesel Fuel System Cleaner debuts

2018: Techron® Marine Fuel System Treatment and Techron® Powersports & Small Engine Fuel System Treatment debut

2019: Techron® High Mileage Fuel System Treatment debuts; Techron wins Autoweek Reader's Choice Award for Best Fuel Additive and Techron® Marine receives Top Product Award from Boating Industry Magazine

2021: Techron® Complete Fuel System Cleaner selected as Best Overall Fuel Injector Cleaner for 2022 by CNET RoadShow

"Forty years of excellence is a testament to the trust Techron instills in our customers and its key position as a premium fuel additive brand," said Bob Miles, senior manager, direct sales at Chevron Products Company. "We're proud to champion Techron's growth and innovation as the product line continues to evolve to meet the changing needs of the market, both for our customers that are new to the world of fuel additives and those who have been loyal users for decades. We look forward to the many future brand milestones ahead."

