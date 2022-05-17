Performance Drink Group Announces Launch of New Energy Supplement Beverage "Pro Boost" as Website Goes Live & Retailers Place Orders

WHEAT RIDGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2022 / Performance Drink Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:PDPG) ("PDPG" or the "Company"), ( www.performancedrinkgroup.com ) a new force in the manufacturing of unique Sports Nutrition and Energy Drinks, is excited to announce that "Pro Boost", a new 2 FL OZ (60 ml) zero-calorie, zero-sugar energy supplement drink, is now available to order.

Pro Boost is available to order through www.proboostenergy.com and the Company has already begun taking pre-orders direct from retailers who see this as an explosive space to be entering. Consumers are able to place orders now through the website and product will start to be delivered both to retailers and consumers alike from June 1, 2022.

Management is focused on driving sales of Pro Boost by targeting distribution through specialty-supplement retail, as well as the traditional grocery and convenience store space. The direct to consumer model via the Company's website is said to also be crucial in the success of the product.

James Gracely, Senior Vice President of Performance Drink Group stated that "Pro Boost will mobilize an often undervalued beverage consumer by focusing on the gamer/streamer community. Pro Boost will have a wide appeal in all classes of trade as we seek placement across a broad spectrum of high-impact high-volume retail end-points."

In addition to energizers like Taurine, Malic Acid, N-Acetyl L-Tyrosine, Glucuronolactone, Caffeine, and L-Phenylalanine, Pro Boost features a robust burst of B Vitamins, including 100% of the recommended daily value for Niacin, 2,000% of the recommended daily value for Vitamin B6, 100% of the recommended daily value for Folic Acid, and 8,333% of the recommended daily value for Vitamin B12.

Pro Boost contains no calories, no sugar, no GMO, no gluten, no artificial colors, and no preservatives.

The Company recently announces that it had hired James Gracely to be the SVP of Beverage and his remit was wide ranging from new product innovations and launches through to the formation of joint ventures and the all important strategy of acquisition targeting.

About Performance Drink Group

Performance Drink Group is an emerging force in the development, production, and distribution of unique Sports Nutrition and Energy Drink solutions. The company is currently targeting growth in shareholder value through both organic and strategic channels.

For more information, please visit us at Performancedrinkgroup.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Performance Drink's future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of Performance Drink, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Performance Drink's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Performance Drink cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Performance Drink undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Performance Drink.

