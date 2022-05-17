Quantum-Si to Present Research and Development Updates at the VIB Next-Generation Protein Analysis and Detection Conference

May 17, 2022--Quantum-Si+Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), a life sciences company commercializing single molecule protein sequencing, today announced that it will be participating in the Next-Generation Protein Analysis and Detection Conference, a VIB Tools & Technologies conference, taking place in Ghent, Belgium on May 30-31, 2022.

Brian Reed, Ph.D., Head of Research, will provide an update on the Company’s research and development progress in an oral presentation titled, “Real-time dynamic single-molecule protein sequencing on the Quantum-Si platform,” on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 2:40 – 3:05 PM CEST. The presentation abstract is available until August 30, 2022 for registered attendees of the event.

About Quantum-Si Incorporated

Quantum-Si is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The Company's suite of technologies is powered by a first-of-its-kind semiconductor chip designed to enable single molecule next-generation protein sequencing and digitize proteomic research in order to advance drug discovery and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with DNA sequencing. Learn more at www.quantum-si.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220516006027/en/