Potato Chip Lovers Rejoice With the New Utz Grillo's Classic Dill Pickle and Crave-worthy Utz Cheddar Cheese Balls Flavored Potato Chips!

Utz Brands, Inc. is excited to announce two NEW exciting limited-time-only potato chips offerings! Kicking things off is an exciting partnership with Grillo's Pickles® creating Classic Dill Pickle flavored potato chips! These fan-favorite brands align well and unite through their love of crisp, clean, and fresh snack foods! And, with pickle and pickled flavored potato chips growing +100% in the past year according to Mintel1, the NEW Utz® & Grillo's Classic Dill Pickle flavored potato chips are sure to please!

The NEW Utz & Grillo's Classic Dill Pickle flavored potato chips are available now and yet for a limited-time-only, so act quickly! They are available in both a 2.625 oz On-the-Go and a 7.75 oz Take-Home size to meet your snacking needs. These Classic Dill Pickle flavored potato chips are a perfect blend of fresh, crispy, salty, and dill pickle flavor -- they're simply delicious!

"I would eat Utz potato chips and a Grillo's spear while selling pickles out of our pickle cart in Boston; so having two of the best snacks available collaborate, is a dream come true," said Eddie Andre, Director of Brand Experience, Grillo%27s+Pickles, "The thing about Grillo's and Utz is that you can't just have one – they're way too good! I know when Grillo's fans and pickle lovers alike try this potato chip, they're going to go wild for it, and I have no doubt Utz fans will too."

And, as Utz launches a fresh new look for its iconic line of potato chips, there's even more good news to celebrate – NEW Utz Ripple potato chips covered with Utz's crave-worthy Cheddar Cheese Balls flavor! That's right, we've merged our fresh and crispy Utz Ripple potato chips with everyone's favorite Utz Cheddar Cheese Balls flavor, forming a crunchy, cheesy flavored potato chip! But act quickly; they're only available for a limited-time-only!

"As we bring innovation and excitement to our brand fans, our new Utz Grillo's Classic Dill and Utz Cheddar Cheese Balls flavored potato chips will deliver with big & bold flavor," said Mark Schreiber, EVP Sales & Chief Customer Officer, Utz Brands, Inc., "We're excited to partner with Grillo's while also leveraging our own Utz Cheese Balls in a unique and different way. Both of these new items are crispy, crunchy, and delicious – potato chip fans will love'm!"

Utz® brand potato chips and other snack foods can be found in leading retailers across the U.S. or available online at Utzsnacks.com. Join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter using @UtzSnacks. And please tell us what you think of our fresh new look and new items!

1 Source: Mintel – "Potato and Tortilla Chips" 2022 U.S. Report, SMARTip – "Indulgent Foods."

About Grillo's Pickles

For people who want freshness, Grillo's is the pickle company that is changing the game. That's because Grillo's uses only clean, garden-fresh ingredients to make deliciously simple foods that deliver all the crunchy, tangy, satisfying flavor you've been searching for, with none of the junk. How do we do it? Our products are made cold, shipped cold, and sold cold. So you get an incredible crunch and we never have to mess with artificial preservatives. In fact, the only thing traditional about us is our 100-year-old family recipe. The rest? It's fresh. Grillo's offers mouthwatering bites nationwide for sweet, spicy, and sour flavor seekers, with their selection of+chips, wholes and spears, and Pickle+de+Gallo. For more information, visit GrillosPickles.com or contact [email protected].

About Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks through popular brands, including Utz®, ON THE BORDER® Chips & Dips, Golden Flake®, Zapp's®, Good Health®, Boulder Canyon®, Hawaiian Brand®, and TORTIYAHS!®, among others.

After a century with a strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz's products are distributed nationally through grocery, mass merchandisers, club, convenience, drug, and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz has multiple manufacturing facilities located across the U.S. to serve our growing customer base. For more information, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1‐800‐FOR‐SNAX.

