Black Bird Biotech Announces MiteXstream Honey Bee Contact Toxicity Study Final Report: Not Toxic to Honey Bees

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2022 / Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:BBBT), manufacturer of plant-based MiteXstreamTM biopesticide, today announced that, an independent lab testing, MiteXstreamTM was proven to be "NOT TOXIC" to honey bees when contacted topically by the biopesticide.

Performing Lab : STILLMEADOW, Inc., Sugar Land, Texas.

Study Director : Cole Younger, PhD., Entomologist, STILLMEADOW, Inc.

The Study : MiteXstream: Honey bee, Apis mellifera, Acute Contact Toxicity Limit Test.

The Conclusion : With a mortality of 0% after 48 hours, MiteXstream was non-toxic when administered by contact to honey bees.

The STILLMEADOW Honey Bee Report can be found here.

Fabian Deneault, BBBT's President and the inventor of MiteXstreamTM, stated, "These results are amazing and are completely in line with past testing performances, all of which prove the game-changing capabilities that MiteXstreamTM brings to the many facets of the agricultural industry."

According to Fortune Business Insights™, the Biopesticides Market is forecast to be worth $10.63 Billion for 2027, with a CAGR at 13.1%, which growth will be boosted by rising research activities to develop new microbial products.

A USDA report stated, "As the world's most important group of pollinators, bees are a crucial part of agricultural production and natural ecosystem function."

Black Bird Biotech is proud to offer the MiteXstreamTM product that is both an effective means of controlling pests, molds and other harmful agricultural issues while demonstrating showing from testing it's safety for honey bees.

MiteXstreamTM is currently available in the MiteXstream Amazon® Store and at MiteXstream.com.

About BBBT

Black Bird Biotech is positioned to exploit market segments with powerful, re-imagined biotech products. Its EPA-registered biopesticide, MiteXstreamTM, eradicates mites and similar pests, including spider mites (a lethal pest in cannabis, grapes, hops, coffee, strawberries and many other agricultural crops), and eliminates molds and mildews. MiteXstreamTM is a pesticide, but it is not a poison - it's a pesticide re-imagined. The MiteXstreamTM Edge: use through the day of harvest without concern for residual "pesticide" violations, including as it pertains to state cannabis testing. MiteXstreamTM is the foundational element of the company that carries vast potential worldwide as a highly effective, safe and extremely cost-effective replacement for many traditional "poisonous" pesticides.

