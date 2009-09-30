Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Jeff Auxier

Jeff Auxier recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio) is the manager of Auxier Focus Fund. Over the 10-year ended on 9/30/2009, his fund gained more 75% cumulatively, while the S&P500 lost about 10%.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 171 stocks valued at a total of $630,000,000. The top holdings were UNH(6.95%), MSFT(5.91%), and ANTM(3.63%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 74,345-share investment in NAS:CERN. Previously, the stock had a 1.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $92.54 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Cerner Corp traded for a price of $94.155 per share and a market cap of $27,693,748,000. The stock has returned 23.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cerner Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 47.32, a price-book ratio of 7.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 12.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.00 and a price-sales ratio of 4.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:BDX by 3,900 shares. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $257.29.

On 05/17/2022, Becton, Dickinson and Co traded for a price of $255.17 per share and a market cap of $72,578,880,000. The stock has returned 8.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Becton, Dickinson and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 40.16, a price-book ratio of 2.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.61 and a price-sales ratio of 3.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:ANTM by 1,060 shares. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $456.86.

On 05/17/2022, Anthem Inc traded for a price of $495.93 per share and a market cap of $119,421,346,000. The stock has returned 26.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Anthem Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-book ratio of 3.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.30 and a price-sales ratio of 0.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:JNJ by 2,969 shares. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $170.01.

On 05/17/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $178.64 per share and a market cap of $470,310,445,000. The stock has returned 7.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-book ratio of 6.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.55 and a price-sales ratio of 5.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 1,277 shares. The trade had a 0.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $300.8.

On 05/17/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $264.83 per share and a market cap of $1,981,906,385,000. The stock has returned 6.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-book ratio of 12.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.66 and a price-sales ratio of 10.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

