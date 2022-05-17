Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Tiger Pacific Capital LP

Tiger Pacific Capital LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

101 PARK AVENUE, 47TH FL NEW YORK, NY 10178

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 14 stocks valued at a total of $575,000,000. The top holdings were ZTO(21.47%), BIDU(13.69%), and NOAH(12.14%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought 62,643 shares of NYSE:NOAH for a total holding of 3,029,463. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.19.

On 05/17/2022, Noah Holdings Ltd traded for a price of $16.34 per share and a market cap of $985,585,000. The stock has returned -64.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Noah Holdings Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-book ratio of 0.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.29 and a price-sales ratio of 1.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 1,544,034-share investment in NAS:BZ. Previously, the stock had a 7.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.18 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Kanzhun Ltd traded for a price of $19.52 per share and a market cap of $8,429,137,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kanzhun Ltd has a price-book ratio of 5.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -42.50 and a price-sales ratio of 5.63.

The guru established a new position worth 847,022 shares in NAS:GDS, giving the stock a 5.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.91 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, GDS Holdings Ltd traded for a price of $29.56 per share and a market cap of $5,660,288,000. The stock has returned -62.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GDS Holdings Ltd has a price-book ratio of 1.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.37 and a price-sales ratio of 4.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.33, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought 2,170,967 shares of NYSE:BEKE for a total holding of 4,062,106. The trade had a 4.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.9.

On 05/17/2022, KE Holdings Inc traded for a price of $12.395 per share and a market cap of $15,533,277,000. The stock has returned -75.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, KE Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 127.10 and a price-sales ratio of 1.14.

During the quarter, Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought 7,138,973 shares of NYSE:TAL for a total holding of 10,409,740. The trade had a 3.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3.08.

On 05/17/2022, TAL Education Group traded for a price of $3.7801 per share and a market cap of $2,431,200,000. The stock has returned -92.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TAL Education Group has a price-book ratio of 0.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.72 and a price-sales ratio of 1.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.