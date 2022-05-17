Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

255 E. BROWN STREET, SUITE 200 BIRMINGHAM, MI 48009

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 295 stocks valued at a total of $368,000,000. The top holdings were IWF(6.90%), IWP(6.50%), and IWD(5.74%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC bought 130,177 shares of BATS:IEFA for a total holding of 163,439. The trade had a 2.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $70.74.

On 05/17/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $64.235 per share and a market cap of $92,502,488,000. The stock has returned -13.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a price-book ratio of 1.69.

Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:UWMC by 977,649 shares. The trade had a 1.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4.84.

On 05/17/2022, UWM Holdings Corp traded for a price of $4.02 per share and a market cap of $371,515,000. The stock has returned -44.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UWM Holdings Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-book ratio of 2.62 and a price-sales ratio of 2.98.

Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IWF by 13,401 shares. The trade had a 1.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $272.69.

On 05/17/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $234.45 per share and a market cap of $60,355,680,000. The stock has returned -7.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a price-book ratio of 11.54.

The guru established a new position worth 39,288 shares in NAS:SHY, giving the stock a 0.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $84.4 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $83.045 per share and a market cap of $24,004,109,000. The stock has returned -3.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC bought 40,316 shares of NAS:VGLT for a total holding of 44,725. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.16.

On 05/17/2022, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $70.28 per share and a market cap of $3,885,503,000. The stock has returned -13.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

