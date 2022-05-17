Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Hunt Lane Capital LP

Hunt Lane Capital LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

400 MADISON AVENUE, SUITE 15A NEW YORK, NY 10017

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 16 stocks valued at a total of $161,000,000. The top holdings were AMZN(9.50%), SNAP(9.49%), and SQ(9.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Hunt Lane Capital LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 120,000-share investment in NYSE:GPN. Previously, the stock had a 6.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $139.81 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Global Payments Inc traded for a price of $122.32 per share and a market cap of $34,305,602,000. The stock has returned -39.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Global Payments Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.92, a price-book ratio of 1.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.05 and a price-sales ratio of 4.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 170,000 shares in NYSE:SMAR, giving the stock a 5.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $57.17 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Smartsheet Inc traded for a price of $37.26 per share and a market cap of $4,822,074,000. The stock has returned -30.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Smartsheet Inc has a price-book ratio of 9.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -30.68 and a price-sales ratio of 8.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 300,000-share investment in NYSE:PLAN. Previously, the stock had a 5.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.62 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Anaplan Inc traded for a price of $64.78 per share and a market cap of $9,742,413,000. The stock has returned 20.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Anaplan Inc has a price-book ratio of 36.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -54.85 and a price-sales ratio of 15.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Hunt Lane Capital LP reduced their investment in NYSE:ZEN by 130,000 shares. The trade had a 5.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $108.63.

On 05/17/2022, Zendesk Inc traded for a price of $99.43 per share and a market cap of $12,204,091,000. The stock has returned -26.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zendesk Inc has a price-book ratio of 37.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -86.25 and a price-sales ratio of 8.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 25,000 shares in NAS:MSFT, giving the stock a 4.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $300.8 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $264.83 per share and a market cap of $1,981,906,385,000. The stock has returned 6.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-book ratio of 12.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.66 and a price-sales ratio of 10.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.