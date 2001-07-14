Leading Companies Choose Qualtrics to Deliver Meaningful Employee Experiences As Workplace Evolution Continues

Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, today announced that leading companies from across the globe are choosing Qualtrics to deliver meaningful employee experiences as workplace dynamics continue to evolve.

Chipotle, F5, Essex County Council, Carle Health, and Crowne Health Care are among companies that chose Qualtrics to create employee experiences that help them attract and retain the best employees and keep them productive and engaged. Qualtrics gives them a competitive advantage by helping them discover what employees want now and next, and take action with empathy, speed and scale.

“Engaged employees who trust their managers are 60% more likely to stay in their jobs for the long-term,” said Brad Anderson, Qualtrics President of Products and Services. “The companies that listen and understand what matters to their employees, and show it through their actions are winning today. And they’re the ones that are set up for even more success in the future.”

Identify Risks, Address Concerns, Improve Employee Relations

Employee Experience ID and Employee Journey Analytics are two recent additions to the Qualtrics Employee Experience (EX™) product that are helping companies better understand the full employee journey, providing valuable insight on how to address problems before costly turnover occurs.

Collected over time, Employee Experience ID brings experience data together in a single platform to give organizations a holistic view of an employee’s experience, including identifying trends among similar groups of employees and taking action to boost engagement and productivity. Employee Journey Analytics, powered by Employee Experience ID, reveals how individual moments in an employee’s journey—hiring, onboarding, manager interactions, technology experiences and more—impact one another, and ultimately, how they influence employee engagement and retention.

Together, these powerful tools are helping companies recruit and retain top talent, develop workplace experiences that employees will love, and pinpoint specific moments in employees’ journeys that could impact engagement, motivation and commitment.

Organizations choose Qualtrics to build and maintain better employee relationships

Chipotle has more than 100,000 employees and over 3,000 restaurants, and they’re growing rapidly throughout the United States, Canada and Europe. Chipotle needs to seamlessly gather employee feedback across all aspects of its business, and the company leverages Qualtrics Employee Experience to better understand what its people want in a workplace experience. Now utilizing the findings from Qualtrics, Chipotle will be positioned to deliver an even more efficient hiring and onboarding processes, increase employee retention and promotions, and provide greater career growth opportunities, as a result of an engaged and committed workforce.

F5, a leading multi-cloud application security and delivery company and a Fortune Best Place to Work-certified company, has selected Qualtrics EmployeeXM™ to help them scale their employee listening program. F5 plans to focus first on measuring and driving engagement; and then move to employee lifecycle, leveraging Qualtrics’ advanced analytics to identify areas for improvement at key moments in the employee experience. With Qualtrics Text iQ, F5 will be able to identify actionable insights quickly.

Essex County Council, one of the biggest councils in the UK with over 8,000 employees, is partnering with Qualtrics to revitalize and re-invigorate employee engagement in the post-pandemic world. Using Qualtrics Employee Experience (EX), Essex County Council will be able to understand what motivates its employees and any challenges they face. With this information it can take action to ensure its employees are engaged and have the tools to achieve their organizational goals.

Illinois-based healthcare system Carle Health expanded its relationship with Qualtrics, selecting the Qualtrics Vaccine and Testing Manager solution to replace the previously used manual input system for tracking vaccinations and testing among its nearly 12,000 employees and volunteers. The solution will provide Carle Health a more efficient and reliable vaccine tracking system for COVID-19 and influenza to meet the healthcare provider’s quality compliance and security standards while improving employee and volunteer satisfaction scores.

Crowne Health Care is a family-owned network of 17 skilled nursing facilities, five assisted living facilities and one independent living facility located throughout Alabama. Crowne was looking for an experience management platform that can help it understand the needs of both residents and employees. With Qualtrics EmployeeXM and CustomerXM, Crowne Health Care will be able to reach new levels of patient satisfaction by ensuring everyone’s voices are heard and that executives know how stakeholders feel when making key decisions.

