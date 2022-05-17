EV Biologics Signs MSA with LONZA Cell & Gene Therapy

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2022 / EV Biologics Corp, OTC PINK:YECO, today announced that it has signed a Manufacturing Services Agreement (MSA) with Lonza for development of stem/progenitor cell-derived nanotherapeutics and scalable biomanufacturing process.

The MSA enables EV Biologics to accelerate its nanotherapeutic biomanufacturing process and producer-cell line development through Lonza's global infrastructure and deep expertise in cell and gene therapy.

EV Biologics has been developing nanotherapeutic-producer cells and optimizing a process for isolation of primary cells from tissue and expansion of cell banks using defined cell culture conditions. The Company is very pleased to announce that advancing its relationship with Lonza will accelerate development and implementation of rigorous upstream and downstream biomanufacturing processes that will facilitate production of more consistent nanotherapeutic candidates.

CEO, Daniel Mckinney, said "We are very excited to enter the next phase of our business relationship with Lonza, the world's premier biomanufacturing firm for further process development. This represents a significant step toward our goal of developing high-quality nanotherapeutics for a broad range of clinical conditions. Furthermore, we are maximizing our resources and multiplying our efficiency by leveraging the assets of best-in-class partners like Lonza, rather than investing tens of millions in our own physical infrastructure for laboratory and manufacturing facilities."

About the Company

EV Biologics (formerly Yulong Eco-Materials Limited) is a Wyoming, USA domiciled Biotechnology Company, developing a range of nanotherapeutics to substantially enhance the intrinsic bioactivity of stem and progenitor cell-derived nanoparticles. The Company is also developing biomanufacturing, bioinformatic and bioengineering innovations to optimize production of nanoparticle therapeutics and biologics. These versatile therapeutic platforms will enable generation of nanotherapeutics targeting a broad range of regenerative medicine and longevity applications.

About Lonza

Lonza is the preferred global partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech and nutrition markets. They focus on enabling treatments that prevent illness and support healthier lifestyles. They optimize scientific innovation and manufacturing technology to enable our customers to serve their patients and consumers.

They provide a wide range of services and products from early phase discovery to custom development and manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients to innovative dosage forms for the pharma and consumer health and nutrition industries. Their scale and resources mean they can provide a one-stop solution for our customers to help people get well, feel well, and stay well. In 2021, we supported more than 780 preclinical and clinical small and large molecules, more than 245 commercial small and large molecules and produced around 250 billion capsules.

Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, today, Lonza operates across five continents. With approximately 16,000 employees (full-time equivalent), they comprise high-performing teams

and individual talent that make a meaningful difference to their own businesses, as well as to the communities in which they operate. Their business benefits from global supply chains, but have worked to maintain the agility to address marketplace needs on a local level.

A firm commitment to responsible business and sustainability underpins everything they do. Minimizing their impact on the environment, conserving energy and natural resources, and helping to improve life quality are all central to our culture. Lonza's Vision Zero initiative is a prime example, as they strive to achieve zero workplace accidents and injuries, zero environmental incidents, zero product transportation incidents and zero manufacturing process incidents. They work to attract and retain the best talent, to make a meaningful difference to their own business, as well as to the communities in which they operate.

Lonza generated sales of CHF 5.4 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 1.7 billion in Full-Year 2021. The Lonza shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and Swiss Market Index (SMI). They also maintain a secondary listing on the SGX Singapore Exchange. For more information about Lonza: www.lonza.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of the Company, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the Company's financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases "plans," "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think," "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of local, regional, and global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

YECO has 7.22 million shares issued and outstanding with a float of 1,016,375 shares.

Contact:

Dennis Burns

Investor Relations

Tel(567) 237-4132

[email protected]

For more information on EV Biologics please visit:

www.evbiologics.com

SOURCE: EV Biologics Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/701744/EV-Biologics-Signs-MSA-with-LONZA-Cell-Gene-Therapy



