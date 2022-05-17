Galaxy Next Generation Announces Third Quarter FY 2022 Earnings Results Conference Call Replay

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2022 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company"), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, issued an update regarding its third quarter fiscal year 2022 earnings results conference call that was rescheduled for Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time due to a technical issue on the part of its conference call vendor.

A replay of the webcast can be found below and are also available on the events section of the Company's investor relations website here.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call

Date: Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Link: Click Here to Register

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation ( OTCQB:GAXY ) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact

[email protected]

P: 888-859-1274

Investor Relations

Brooks Hamilton

MZ North America

+1 949-546-6326

[email protected]

SOURCE: Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/701755/Galaxy-Next-Generation-Announces-Third-Quarter-FY-2022-Earnings-Results-Conference-Call-Replay



