The Oncology Institute to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

45 minutes ago
CERRITOS, Calif., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute, Inc. ( TOI), one of the largest value-based oncology groups in the United States, today announced that Brad Hively, Chief Executive Officer, will participate at the following investor conferences:

UBS Healthcare Conference
May 24, 2022
Fireside Chat – 10:00am Eastern Time
New York, New York

Jefferies Healthcare Conference
June 8, 2022
Fireside Chat – 4:30pm Eastern Time
New York, New York

Interested investors and other parties may listen to simultaneous webcasts of the presentations by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.theoncologyinstitute.com/. The online replays will be available for a limited time shortly following the presentations.

About The Oncology Institute, Inc.

Founded in 2007, TOI is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of approximately 1.5 million patients including clinical trials, stem cell transplants, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With 80+ employed clinicians and more than 600 teammates in over 50 clinic locations and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information visit www.theoncologyinstitute.com.

Contacts

Media

The Oncology Institute
Julie Korinke
[email protected]
(562) 735-3226 x 88806

Revive
Michael Petrone
[email protected]
(615) 760-4542

Investors

Solebury Trout
Maria Lycouris
[email protected]


