Root Insurance Now Available to 20 Million New Drivers in Alabama and Florida

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. ( ROOT), a leading technology company powering insurance solutions and the parent company of Root Insurance, has launched in Alabama and Florida, the 33rd and 34th states where Root auto insurance is now available. With the addition of these two new states, Root Insurance is now available to 76% of the U.S. population.



Root Insurance was founded on the power of data. The insurance innovator is committed to unbreaking an archaic industry using modern, mobile-first technology that brings a best-in-class experience to drivers.

The 20 million registered drivers in both Alabama and Florida combined now have access to fast, affordable insurance through the Root app. The Root app uses the technology in drivers’ smartphones to measure how they drive, making driving score the #1 factor in a Root car insurance quote, not discriminatory demographic factors such as education or occupation. With Root, drivers are in control and able to manage everything through the app, like choosing coverages and filing a claim in minutes.

“We’re excited to launch Root to the 20 million drivers in Alabama and Florida,” said Frank Palmer, Chief Insurance Officer at Root. “This greatly expands our footprint of bringing fair, affordable car insurance to drivers across the country.”

Drivers in the two states can sign up through the Root app in less than a minute. After signing up, they'll begin their test drive, which usually takes several weeks. Root measures driving habits such as focused driving and smooth braking to determine a driver’s score.

To learn more, visit root.com . To download the Root app, visit the Apple Store or Google Play. To see where Root is available, visit the website and filter by state .

About Root Insurance:

Root, Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience.

Root is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with renters insurance available in Arkansas, Missouri, Ohio, Georgia, Kentucky, Nevada, Tennessee, and Utah, and auto insurance currently available to drivers in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. auto insurance is underwritten by Root Property and Casualty Insurance Company.

