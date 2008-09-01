Causeway Capital Commentary: Darkness...Then Dawn

“There is no terror in the bang, only in the anticipation of it.” – Alfred Hitchcock

Markets typically discount future events many months before they occur. In our current world of massive monetary liquidity, with historically high levels of investment in all types of assets, this anticipation mechanism is working in overdrive. Some economically cyclical stocks already reflect a global recession, even though the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank (“ECB”), and other central banks are embarking on their tightening cycles. No one knows if this new monetary policy regime will lead to a recession in the United States or other developed nations, but it should slow demand. Markets are reflecting these concerns. Only energy stocks are in the black year-to-date. They have soared on supply shocks, while cyclical companies—including some in the financials and industrials sectors—have lagged versus the MSCI ACWI Index. It is worth noting “lagged” is better than the disasters of 2022 year-to-date, experienced by the most expensive companies in the technology, consumer discretionary, and communications services sectors. War in Ukraine and severe Covid lockdowns in China have exerted additional selling pressure on many economically exposed companies. We believe many will generate recovery growth in revenues and earnings in the quarters after the economic trough.

Causeway’s active, valuation-driven investment approach for our fundamental strategies often leads to a contrarian portfolio, with stocks that have encountered temporary earnings headwinds, sometimes due to an impending downturn in gross domestic product growth. But from the depths of an economic slump consistently springs the next upcycle. We have used share price weakness to add incrementally to banks and industrials positions as the valuations (in all but ultra-draconian scenarios) are astonishingly low. We believe the best of the companies most vulnerable to the pressures of higher rates, war, and lingering Covid disruptions are well-capitalized and positioned competitively. We believe these are candidates for outperformance when markets anticipate the re-start of economic growth. A disciplined strategy of buying, in our view, world-class, economically sensitive companies during the downturn may prove rewarding when markets begin to price in recovery. To complement this exposure, fundamental client portfolios hold cash-generative companies often committed to returning capital to shareholders.