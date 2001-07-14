Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Investors

The law firm of Kirby+McInerney+LLP is investigating potential claims against Tupperware Brands Corporation (“Tupperware” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TUP). The investigation concerns whether Tupperware has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Tupperware operates as a consumer products company worldwide.

On May 4, 2022, the Company announced poor operating results, coming in far below estimates: Adjusted EPS from continuing operations 12 cents, estimate 53 cents; and net sales $348.1 million, estimate $362.5 million. Furthermore, the Company withdrew its full year 2022 guidance, and named a new CFO. The Company attributed the poor performance to the conflict in Russia and Ukraine. Interestingly, when pressed by analysts on a conference call, the Company acknowledged that Russia and Ukraine only accounted for 2% of its revenue. On this news, the price of Tupperware shares declined by $5.76 per share, or approximately 32.16%, from $17.91 per share to close at $12.15 per share on May 4, 2022.

