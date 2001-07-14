Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Vontier to Present at the Wolfe Research 15th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference

Vontier Corporation (“Vontier”) (NYSE: VNT) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Morelli, and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, David Naemura, will be presenting at the Wolfe Research 15th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 8:35 a.m. EDT. The audio will be simultaneously webcast and will be archived on www.vontier.com.

ABOUT VONTIER

Vontier is a global industrial technology company at the forefront of solving next-gen mobility and transportation challenges. Guided by the Vontier Business System and an unwavering commitment to our customers, Vontier delivers smart, sustainable solutions to create a better world.

