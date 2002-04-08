Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Branch Manager Hiring

OAKDALE, Calif., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp ( OVLY), announced that Jaime Tavares has joined the bank as Vice President, Branch Manager of the bank’s Turlock Branch.



Tavares joins Oak Valley with 15 years of banking experience, the past twelve as a Branch Manager in the Turlock area. In his role, he will oversee branch operations and focus on business development opportunities. “We are excited to have Jaime on the team,” stated Julie DeHart, Executive Vice President, Retail Banking Group. “His extensive experience in the Turlock market, combined with his leadership and managerial skills will be a valuable asset to the bank and our clients.”

Tavares is currently a board member of the Turlock Salvation Army and a coach at Turlock Youth Sports Foundation. He was a Bank Legend honoree for 2019-2021 with his previous employer and a 2020 Emerging Leader Program graduate. Tavares is a lifelong resident of Turlock where he resides with his wife Casie. During his free time, he golfs, coaches youth soccer/sports, enjoys traveling and exploring new cultures, community events, and spending time with friends, family, and his three dogs.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 17 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop. The Company received regulatory approval to open a new office in Roseville, which is currently operating as a Loan Production Office and is expected to open as a full-service branch in the second half of the year.

For more information, call 1-866-844-7500 or visit www.ovcb.com .